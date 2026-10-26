Obsession star Inde Navarrette is "a big fan" of Call of Duty and wants a role in Taylor Sheridan's movie

Obsession star Inde Navarrette wants to have a role in the Call of Duty movie.
Navarrette formerly streamed games on Twitch (and can be found streaming today, too) and is a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, so, when Collider asked what it would take for her to join the film, unsurprisingly she sounded very keen.
"Nothing. It's a phone call. It's a text," she told the publication. "If they call me, they're like, 'There's a car outside. You gotta go.' Definitely. I'm a big fan. I'm really excited to see what they do. As a fan, I would be excited. I'm a big fan. Yeah. Very excited."
The movie hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who will co-write and produce, and Peter Berg, who will co-write and direct.
"If you really look at the missions and the storylines and the characters like Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, and Alex, these are complicated humans. These are not – and no disrespect – cartoon characters or comic books," Berg said recently of the film. "These are very nuanced storylines; there's a real soul to the Modern Warfare universe."
Navarrette, meanwhile, has been cast as Rogue in Marvel's X-Men movie, as revealed at this year's D23. The rest of the cast includes the likes of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, and Christopher Abbott as Professor X.
"Kevin [Feige] just wants to take a big swing and start anew, not be beholden to any of the movies that have come before." Lee Sung Jin told Deadline.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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