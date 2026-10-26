Cyberpunk 2077 Ariadne quest walkthrough

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Ariadne asks you to become a brand ambassador for some clothes, but it's really to unlock Witcher themed gear

Ariadne&#039;s sword and clothes in Cyberpunk 2077
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
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Ariadne in Cyberpunk 2077 will call you out of nowhere with the offer to become a brand ambassador for some clothing she's sent you, but it's not clear exactly what she wants and what she's hoping to get from out, nor how to progress with this secret quest. In fact, what you need to do is incredibly easy, and if you can do it, you'll get some money and some Witcher themed gear to wear around Cyberpunk 2077 as a reward!

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What to do for Ariadne in Cyberpunk 2077

Ariadne leaves you a crate of gear for her quest in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

After Ariadne messages you in Cyberpunk 2077 to become a brand ambassador, all you need to do to complete her request is the following:

  1. Head back to V's original apartment in Megabuilding H10.
  2. By the front door, as you go in, you should see a new crate on the left (see above).
  3. Inside are three pieces of clothing and two weapons. Equip all three pieces of clothing, including the sunglasses!
  4. Once all the clothing is equipped, open your message chain with Ariadne again, and there should now be an option to "Take Picture".
  5. This will open photo mode, though you don't actually have to take a picture, it will act like you did.
  6. Ariadne will thank you for the picture.
  7. Later on, Ariadne will contact you again telling you that your sponsorship deal is over. However, she will also send you 4300 EDs, and tell you that you can keep the clothes.

V responds to Ariadne in Cyberpunk 2077 and sends a picture

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

This marks the end of this unlabelled quest, but what's more important is that the clothing and weapons inside the chest are all easter eggs and references to The Witcher series, the other major gaming franchise by CD Projekt Red.

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V wears Ariadne&#039;s clothes in Cyberpunk 2077, which reference The Witcher games

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The full list of items Ariadne gives you is as follows:

  • Ursine Jacket (Outer Torso): This coat shares some aesthetic similarities to the Ursine armor from the Witcher series, which was associated with the School of the Bear.
  • Ursine Pants (Legs): Same as above.
  • The Professor's Spectacles (Face): In The Witcher 3 DLC "Hearts of Stone", Geralt could acquire an identical set of sunglasses with the same name, which themselves were an easter egg referencing the movie "Leon The Professional".
  • Sihil (Sword): A blade that does extra damage to drones, mechs and robots, as well as enemies affected by quickhacks. This is a fantasy-style sword that references a blade with an identical name in the Witcher novels.
  • Boar Carver (Knife): A fantasy-style dagger. In The Witcher games, Geralt uses a similar blade to carve trophies from his kills.

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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