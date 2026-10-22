Dual-wielding in Cyberpunk 2077 is now possible with the 2.5 update with a skill that allows V to shoot two guns at the same time, akimbo/gunslinger style. It's a hell of an update that allows pistol users not to sacrifice damage output, but it's not something you'll be able to do off-the-bat without a bit of perk investment. If you want to dual-wield guns, I'll explain how to do that in Cyberpunk 2077 below.
How to dual wield in Cyberpunk 2077
To dual-wield guns in Cyberpunk 2077, players need to get the "Double Trouble" perk from the "Cool" Skill Tree, which unlocks when your Cool reaches level 9.
Once you've invested a Perk Point into Double Trouble, you'll be able to equip two pistols, but they both have to be Power Pistols or Power Revolvers. You can't dual-wield smart pistols, tech pistols, SMGs, shotguns, or anything else.
Once equipped, players can fire both guns simultaneously, though the weapons each have a 37.5% reduction in damage. If you invest two points into Double Trouble, you can unlock a special move called Heywood Hurricane, in which you rapidly fire both guns for one second and quickly refill ammo spent on successful shots.
There are also four perks tied to Double Trouble that further enhance it, which each improving Dual Wielding in some way - either reducing stamina costs, increasing accuracy, or buffing the Heywood Hurricane move.
If you're interested in guns, make sure you check out all the Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons! Or if you're getting back into the game with the 2.5 update, make sure you refresh your knowledge of all the most important Cyberpunk 2077 tips.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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