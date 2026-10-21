Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.5 adds a new quest as a prequel for Edgerunners 2 – and mod support on consoles that includes "adult" options

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Also dual wielding and FOV options on consoles

Weak Kingsley and V in Cyberpunk 2077
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
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CD Projekt Red has detailed some of the new features coming to Cyberpunk 2077 for its 2.5 update, including a new quest that serves as a prequel to Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2.

In a new episode of REDStreams, the developers at CD Projekt Red teased what's coming in this week's new update. The highlight – which the team didn't shed much light on to avoid spoiling it – is a new quest that will be a prequel to what you're watching in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, created alongside members of the show's team. Notably, it follows the last job of Weak Kingsley's team and will feature voice actors from the show – which presumably means Mr. Krabs himself, Clancy Brown, will be in Cyberpunk 2077.

On top of that, a new radio station for Edgerunner fans is being added, featuring 16 songs from both seasons of the Netflix series. There's also a Night City Tours activity, with Richard Night narrating a tour of the city, and the devs teasing some mysterious happenings throughout.

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Aside from the new quest, the biggest news in this patch is Mod support coming to consoles – namely PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 – in the vein of The Witcher 3 Remastered. This will be done through Mod.io with Paweł Sasko noting that yes, the new mod menu will be "including the adult mods."

And as teased earlier this week, dual-wielding is being added to the game. These are featured as new skills in the "Cool" skill tree and allow you to use pistols and revolvers together; however, they're locked to these two weapon types, so you cannot dual-wield shotguns or sniper rifles. The devs note that any bonuses attached to the weapons that work on their own will carry over to dual-wield mode, but there will be some form of downside that wasn't elaborated on.

Extra player customization is also being added with the ability to alter your Cyberware, with the developers saying there will be 40 new looks for the tech. Plus, five new characters have been introduced into the world as "Glamdocs," with "new mocap, new voice over" and different styles attached to them.

There are also a number of technical and bug fixes, with the addition of a FOV slider on consoles arguably the most significant on the technical front. CD Projekt Red will undoubtedly post the full list when the update releases tomorrow on October 22.

Check out our Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 review here!

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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