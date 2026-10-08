Arc Raiders Sizing Thing Up quest guide and walkthrough

Celeste's Sizing Thing Up quest in Arc Raiders will have you travelling to Pendola Pass to check out a fallen Emperor and, specifically, his legs. It's the usual fiddly mission work of knowing what you have to do, but tripping over trying to find out exactly where you're meant to do it all. So, avoid too much pain by taking all my pointers for the locations you need to hit and ticking it all off.
Take a photo of the Emperor's leg
The first part of Sizing Things Up has you taking a 'photo of the Emperor's leg near Old Town, so the first thing you need to do is remember to take a camera with you. The picture above is the angle that worked for me and ticked the objective off, which can be found on the map here:
Once you have the picture, there are two options and it's important to note that if you don't do the optional objective with the probe next, you'll lose it, as completing the other 'Analyse the exposed area' objective will cross out the option to complete the Probe goal. I learned this the hard way because, despite searching for ages for the probe, I never found it and instead accidently found the next objective without realising what would happen.
Analyse the exposed area on the Emperor's Leg near Railroad Junction
To analyse the exposed area on the Emperor's Leg you'll need to find where it touches down near Railroad Junction, as shown on the map above. There's no obvious indication of where to go here, or what to interactive with, so just climb up to this spot on the leg shown below:
You'll get a prompt to analyze the part and complete this part of the quest. It's not the end though as this is triggers more objectives.
Reach the base of the Emperor and search the buried payload
There are two steps to the final part of the mission, both in roughly the same area. Head to the area marked on the map above and you should tick off the 'Reach the Base of the Emperor' objective which will then unlock a new one to 'Search the Buried Payload'. That is this half-buried, elongated box sticking out of some snow and wreckage:
Once you find it, a prompt will appear for you to search it, getting you an ARC Conductive Coupler. Now you just need to extract and get this coupler back to Celeste to claim your reward: three adrenaline shots, an Exodus Technical Handbook, a Bettina assault rifle, 60 heavy ammo, and 5000XP.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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