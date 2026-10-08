Arc Raiders Tracks of the Beast guide and walkthrough

Tracks of the Beast is a potentially dangerous Arc Raiders mission that brings you into contact with the Bully and Skulker ARCs. You don't have to fight them, but there are some optional objectives you can complete if you do.
Once you complete the Exploring Pendoloa Pass quest, you’ll be given this, which asks you to find a train station and ping a Bully and a Skulker. If you can manage to do it all in one round, there are even optional tasks for you to tackle which grant you bonus rewards. If you’re ready for a possible fight or two with these new ARC units, here’s how to finish this.
How to complete Tracks of the Beast
Here are all the tasks you must complete in one round for the Tracks of the Beast quests in Arc Raiders:
On Pendola Pass, head to the Northern Tracks
Find the destroyed station at the end of the tracks
Ping a Bully
Ping a Skulker
(Optional) Destroy 3 Skulkers
(Optional) Deliver a Skulker Targeter
If you don’t have enough time to complete the last two optional tasks, don’t worry. You can still claim the normal rewards, but it’s nice to gain some bonus rewards if you can find enough Skulkers on the map.
Where to find the Northern Tracks and the destroyed station
Your first step in this lengthy quest is to find the Northern tracks. It’s not an area explicitly mentioned on the Pendola Pass map, but it’s essentially the northern region of the map where you see train tracks. I just so happened to spawn there when completing this quest, so it didn’t take much searching for us to track down the Northern tracks.
Once you make it to the general area, your quest should update to tell you to find the destroyed station at the end of the tracks. It doesn’t literally mean the end of the tracks, which is out of bounds.
Simply walk to Almatera Station in the northwestern region of Pendola Pass. As soon as you reach the station, that quest task should tick off its box.
Where to find a Bully and Skulker
Although you can find the new Bully and Skulker ARC units anywhere on this map, you’ll likely find a lurking Bully roaming near the station. Bullies are easy to hear, as they’re almost the size of a Leaper but more like faster, more aggressive Bastion.
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The Bully is a large ground enemy that’ll easily close the distance between you and it if it spots you. Run around the station until you hear loud mechanical sounds of it walking around, then creep up to it to ping it. You don’t even have to destroy or damage it to complete this quest, so now spend the rest of the match trying to find a Skulker.
Skulkers, on the other hand, are much smaller. They’re ground enemies that move around the ground like a Pop with legs, but they’re a lot more aggressive once they take position and begin firing. As it was late in the match, I ended up finding the scrap remains of a Skulker, but that still counted for the quest when I pinged it.
If you decide to take on the optional tasks, the Skulkers lurk more out in the open than you’d think. They just like to crawl low and act elusive before they target you, and they blend in well with the snow. Start by searching all around the train station, then head out into the rest of the map if you’re having no luck.
To easily take them down, wait for their turret to pop out of the center, then shoot at that. It looks like a weak spot, making it easier to take down compared to just shooting its outer shell. Make sure to loot them and take at least one Skulk Targeter from their remains to bring back for the optional task.
Anyka is a freelance writer with a knack for video game guides. Having been playing games since she was 7 and publishing articles since 2020, Anyka has written for several outlets such as Dexerto, Digital Trends, and The Gamer. When she's not spending time getting scared at horror games like the Resident Evil series or honing her skills in competitive shooters like Valorant and Overwatch 2, she enjoys reading books and playing Dungeons & Dragons with her friends. Whether they're scary, cozy, strategic, or narrative-driven games, Anyka is excited to jump into any game that piques her interest and write about them, too.
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