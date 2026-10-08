Arc Raiders Exploring Pendola Pass guide and walkthrough

This walkthrough will help you complete the Exploring Pendola Pass quest in Arc Raiders step by step. It's a collection a few basic tasks that can quickly become overwhelming as you freeze your butt off outside and get absolutely decimated by the new Bully enemy. Save yourself the pain and use what I've learned to clear it all quick and easy. The Arc Raiders Sizing Things Up quest also takes place here, so there's some scope for multitasking.
How to complete Exploring Pendola Pass in Arc Raiders
There are four tasks to complete in the Exploring Pendola Pass quest. Luckily, they don’t all have to be done in one round, or in any order:
Destroy 20 ARC enemies
Search the control room at the Cielo Sereno Observatory for power
Use 1 Wire to patch into the antenna on top of the tallest tower in the Railyard
Search 3 containers inside the Commissary Supermarket
Destroying 20 ARC enemies is the easiest of them all, especially since it can be done on any map and generally completed ambiently as you play. The tougher tasks are the three others, so let’s tackle those.
Where to find the Cielo Sereno Observatory control room
The Cielo Sereno Observatory is on the eastern edge of Pendola Pass. Enter the building, then head up the stairs into the middle section of the observatory. There, you should find the control room that looks over the valley below.
You should see a box on the console that allows you to interact with it. Inspect the tech, and you can now move on to the next task.
Patch the antenna on the tallest tower in the Railyard
For this task you’ll not only need one Wire, but a Zipline as well. You can easily find a Wire on the map if you didn’t bring one, but you're obviously better off bringing a Zipline with you.
Head to the eastern side of the Railyard, and climb up the building. There will be a ladder outside that takes you to the building’s roof. Once you’re up, you’ll reach the base of the tallest Railyard tower.
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Now, pull out your Zipline and make sure to place it at the very top. Take the Zipline up, then use the one Wire you brought to interact with the antenna and patch it.
It’s time to take care of the fourth and final task of the Exploring Pendola Pass quest.
Search 3 containers in the Commissary Supermarket
This task may be even easier than taking down 20 ARC enemies since all you have to do is loot through containers in the Commissary Supermarket. Make sure you’re inside the building, then open any type of container.
Do this three times, and you’ll have completed not only this task, but the entire quest! Head back to Speranza to claim your reward.
Anyka is a freelance writer with a knack for video game guides. Having been playing games since she was 7 and publishing articles since 2020, Anyka has written for several outlets such as Dexerto, Digital Trends, and The Gamer. When she's not spending time getting scared at horror games like the Resident Evil series or honing her skills in competitive shooters like Valorant and Overwatch 2, she enjoys reading books and playing Dungeons & Dragons with her friends. Whether they're scary, cozy, strategic, or narrative-driven games, Anyka is excited to jump into any game that piques her interest and write about them, too.
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