Arc Raiders Taking Stock quest guide and walkthrough

Taking Stock in Arc Raiders is a quest where players have to find Industrial Batteries and take photographs of key locations, all for the Nomads back at Speranza. This is a quest that will take you both to Stella Montis' Atrium, and to the wreckage at Spaceport to find a Baron Husk. No matter what stage of the Taking Stock quest is giving you trouble, my walkthrough will take you through all three stages and key locations, so you know exactly what you're looking for.
How to complete Taking Stock in Arc Raiders
The Taking Stock quest in Arc Raiders is broken up into several stages that can be completed in any order. They are:
On Stella Montis, take a photo of the sculpture in the Atrium
On Spaceport, take a photo of a Baron Husk
Complete either of the following:
On Dam Battlegrounds, ping a Bombardier
On Buried City, ping a Bastion
Deliver 3 Industrial Batteries to the Nomadic Envoys
Keep in mind that you'll need to bring a Camera with you for the Stella Montis and Spaceport objectives. You can craft these in your workshop, or buy them from the traders in Speranza.
On Stella Montis, take a photo of the sculpture in the Atrium
The Atrium Sculpture is found in the Centre/East side of Stella Montis, specifically in the dead middle of the Atrium area itself. It's the large, symmetrical white shape that dominates the room, it's pretty hard to miss once you're in there (as shown below). A photo of it from any angle should be sufficient to tick off this objective.
On Spaceport, take a photo of a Baron Husk
There are actually three Baron Husks in Spaceport, huge broken Arc Robots that are usually found slumped over the exterior walls around the edge of the region. We've marked all their locations on the map above, as well as showing you an image of what you're looking for below. Any angle should be sufficient to mark this quest off the map.
Ping a Bombardier or a Bastion
When it comes to simply pinging a Bombardier or Bastion, you're to some extent dependant on luck and randomisation. However, for the best chance, I recommend you go to central Buried City, specifically around Marano Park. Both robots have a high chance to spawn in that area, as well as on top of the Parking Garage that overlooks it from the North. It's not guaranteed (especially if you're spawning in late in the match and somebody's already killed them), but it's the best chance you can have. You don't even need to shoot at them - just mark them and move on.
How to get Industrial Batteries
Finally, you need to acquire three Industrial Batteries to give to the Nomads. These are rare Industrial items that aren't easily found and never guaranteed, but there are some good places to search for a higher chance. They are:
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Car hoods in any location.
Dam Battlegrounds
Hydroponic Dome Complex
Power Generation Complex
Water Treatment Control
Scrap Yard
Spaceport
Container Storage
Rocket Assembly
Vehicle Maintenance
Shipping Warehouse
Stella Montis
Loading Bay
Lobby Metro
Riven Tides
Stacking Yard
Pendola Pass
Railyard
Loading Platforms
Piazza della Rupe
Make sure you put them in your safe pocket when you find them, and keep them back in your Speranza storage until you have all three stacked up and ready to go. You can't buy or craft Industrial Batteries, so make sure you preserve the ones you find!
Once you've completed all the objectives, go back to the Nomadic Envoy and finish the quest to get the following rewards:
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.