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Arc Raiders Taking Stock quest guide and walkthrough

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Where to take the photos for the Taking Stock quest in Arc Raiders, and find Industrial Batteries

Taking Stock quest in Arc Raiders
(Image credit: Embark)
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Taking Stock in Arc Raiders is a quest where players have to find Industrial Batteries and take photographs of key locations, all for the Nomads back at Speranza. This is a quest that will take you both to Stella Montis' Atrium, and to the wreckage at Spaceport to find a Baron Husk. No matter what stage of the Taking Stock quest is giving you trouble, my walkthrough will take you through all three stages and key locations, so you know exactly what you're looking for.

How to complete Taking Stock in Arc Raiders

Taking Stock quest details in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark)

The Taking Stock quest in Arc Raiders is broken up into several stages that can be completed in any order. They are:

  • On Stella Montis, take a photo of the sculpture in the Atrium
  • On Spaceport, take a photo of a Baron Husk
  • Complete either of the following:
    • On Dam Battlegrounds, ping a Bombardier
    • On Buried City, ping a Bastion
  • Deliver 3 Industrial Batteries to the Nomadic Envoys

Keep in mind that you'll need to bring a Camera with you for the Stella Montis and Spaceport objectives. You can craft these in your workshop, or buy them from the traders in Speranza.

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On Stella Montis, take a photo of the sculpture in the Atrium

Sculpture in the Atrium location on Stella Montis

(Image credit: Embark)

The Atrium Sculpture is found in the Centre/East side of Stella Montis, specifically in the dead middle of the Atrium area itself. It's the large, symmetrical white shape that dominates the room, it's pretty hard to miss once you're in there (as shown below). A photo of it from any angle should be sufficient to tick off this objective.

Arc Raiders Atrium sculpture

(Image credit: Embark)

On Spaceport, take a photo of a Baron Husk

Baron Husk location on Spaceport

(Image credit: Embark)

There are actually three Baron Husks in Spaceport, huge broken Arc Robots that are usually found slumped over the exterior walls around the edge of the region. We've marked all their locations on the map above, as well as showing you an image of what you're looking for below. Any angle should be sufficient to mark this quest off the map.

A Baron Husk on Spaceport

(Image credit: Embark)

Ping a Bombardier or a Bastion

Bombardier locations in Buried City

(Image credit: Embark)

When it comes to simply pinging a Bombardier or Bastion, you're to some extent dependant on luck and randomisation. However, for the best chance, I recommend you go to central Buried City, specifically around Marano Park. Both robots have a high chance to spawn in that area, as well as on top of the Parking Garage that overlooks it from the North. It's not guaranteed (especially if you're spawning in late in the match and somebody's already killed them), but it's the best chance you can have. You don't even need to shoot at them - just mark them and move on.

Pinging a Bastion

(Image credit: Embark)

How to get Industrial Batteries

Finding an industrial battery in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark)

Finally, you need to acquire three Industrial Batteries to give to the Nomads. These are rare Industrial items that aren't easily found and never guaranteed, but there are some good places to search for a higher chance. They are:

  • Car hoods in any location.
  • Dam Battlegrounds
    • Hydroponic Dome Complex
    • Power Generation Complex
    • Water Treatment Control
    • Scrap Yard
  • Spaceport
    • Container Storage
    • Rocket Assembly
    • Vehicle Maintenance
    • Shipping Warehouse
  • Stella Montis
    • Loading Bay
    • Lobby Metro
  • Riven Tides
    • Stacking Yard
  • Pendola Pass
    • Railyard
    • Loading Platforms
    • Piazza della Rupe

Make sure you put them in your safe pocket when you find them, and keep them back in your Speranza storage until you have all three stacked up and ready to go. You can't buy or craft Industrial Batteries, so make sure you preserve the ones you find!

Once you've completed all the objectives, go back to the Nomadic Envoy and finish the quest to get the following rewards:

  • 8000 XP
  • Jolt Mines x2
  • Advanced Electrical Component x1
Arc Raiders Tracks of the Beast: Arc Raiders Home to Roost: Arc Raiders Sizing Things Up:Arc Raiders Ruins and Reverberations:

Arc Raiders Tracks of the Beast: Find the hidden Station in Pendola Pass
Arc Raiders Home to Roost: Discover the Android in the tunnels beneath Blue Gate
Arc Raiders Sizing Things Up: Find the Emperor's Leg and get the best angle
Arc Raiders Ruins and Reverberations: There's a hidden antenna on the Observatory

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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