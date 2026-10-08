Where to find the ruined homestead in Arc Raiders and take a photo of a farmland house

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Here's where to take the photo of the farmland house for the Sheltered Retreat outpost

arc raiders ruined homestead
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

You'll need to find the ruined homestead in Arc Raiders to photograph a farmland house for the Sheltered Retreat Outpost. It's the first step of this new objective and while it's technically super easy, the location isn't a big point of interest and won't even show up unless you zoom right into the map. To save you searching around for it, here's where to go and what to take a picture of. Just remember you'll need to actually take a camera with you in your loadout or you won't be able to actually photograph what you need.

The ruined homestead location in Arc Raiders

arc raiders ruined homestead map location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

You'll find the ruined homestead on the map above in Arc Raiders. It will be a familiar location if you've ever been looking for fruit at the olive grove, but it's usually the trees that are the focus here as a result. The objective is to 'take a photo of any farmland house' and for me the one with the large hole in ticked off the objective:

arc raiders take a photo of any farmland house

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

I'm assuming other houses in the area will work, but if you're having trouble just use the one shown above as that definitely works.

And that's it for this objective. Do other stuff if you want, like the Home to Roost quest to explore the Blue Gate tunnels while you're here. Otherwise, get out and go back to base. Once home, you can complete this stage for an advanced camera blueprint and move one to the next step, which is gathering some basic building materials.

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Leon Hurley
Leon Hurley
Managing editor for guides

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.

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