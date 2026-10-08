Arc Raiders Home to Roost guide and walkthrough

The Home To Roost quest in Arc Raiders takes place on Blue Gate and you'll need a Blue Gate Confiscation Room Key to finish it. Like Exploring Pendoloa Pass this is a multi-step quest where no one part of it is hard, there's just a lot of it all stacked up to get through. While you're here you can also try to look for the Ruined Homestead for the Outpost project.
How to complete Home To Roost
These are all the tasks you must complete to finish the Home To Roost quest in Arc Raiders:
Reach the back of the Blue Gate tunnels
Scan any Android at the back of the tunnels
Reach the MANTIKOR locker room
Search for any clues in the locker room
Read the last vehicle’s weighing logs
Enter the Confiscation Room
Transmit MANTIKOR security’s last recordings to Shani
Scan an Android at the back of the Blue Gate tunnels
Head straight for the Traffic Tunnel at the back of the Checkpoint in Blue Gate. Once you’re in the tunnels, head to the very back and avoid or take down any lurking ARC units along the way.
There isn’t one specific spot for this quest; it can be any Android you see at the back of the tunnels. We’ve pointed out just one of the many Androids in the tunnels. Interact with the Android to scan it, then it's time to find the MANTIKOR locker room.
Search for clues in the MANTIKOR locker room
From where you just scanned an Android, turn around and head to the Security Wing section of the tunnels. You’ll eventually come across the large MANTIKOR logo above a locked door. Don’t go in there yet. Instead, go through the passage to the right and up the stairs.
Be careful of any ARC units like the Shredders, which I ran into here. Once you’re up the stairs, turn right, and you should find a door you can breach. Breach the door to the locker room, then interact with the mural on the wall to search for clues.
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Read the last vehicle’s weighing logs
To read the last vehicle’s weighing logs, go back down the stairs into the tunnels, and right across from the platform you’re standing on is the vehicle weighing station.
Head over to the side closest to the wall, and interact with the computer to read the logs. With that done, you can finally enter the Confiscation room.
Enter the Confiscation room and transmit the last recordings
The only way to enter the Confiscation room is if you already have a Blue Gate Confiscation Room Key. This is an entirely random drop, and it’s pretty rare to find. You should hope that you already have one, or you’re playing with a friend who has the proper key.
When you have the key, you can unlock the door under the MANTIKOR logo from earlier and enter the Confiscation room. You’ll find the correct box to interact with on top of the shelf in the connected room. Climb on top of the metal shelf and interact with the box to transmit the security recordings.
With that done, you can finally return to Speranza and collect your rewards for completing the Home To Roost quest in Arc Raiders!
Anyka is a freelance writer with a knack for video game guides. Having been playing games since she was 7 and publishing articles since 2020, Anyka has written for several outlets such as Dexerto, Digital Trends, and The Gamer. When she's not spending time getting scared at horror games like the Resident Evil series or honing her skills in competitive shooters like Valorant and Overwatch 2, she enjoys reading books and playing Dungeons & Dragons with her friends. Whether they're scary, cozy, strategic, or narrative-driven games, Anyka is excited to jump into any game that piques her interest and write about them, too.
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