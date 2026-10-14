Arc Raiders Wires Crossed guide and walkthrough

The Wires Crossed quest in Arc Raiders has you go to three different maps and find antennas at key locations for you to attach Arc components to in order to help Celeste. This divides the challenge up into two parts: acquiring the components needed, then hunting down the antenna in Spaceport, Blue Gate, and Buried City respectively. Below I'll take you on a full walkthrough of each step, so you can complete it as easily and painlessly as possible.
How to complete Wires Crossed in Arc Raiders
Wires Crossed in Arc Raiders is a multi-stage quest completed through objectives in multiple maps, each one of which requires you to acquire a specific Arc piece and bring it to a location within the game:
On the Blue Gate, attach a Snitch Scanner to the antenna at Pilgrim's Peak.
On Spaceport, attach a Surveyor Vault to the antenna on top of the Launch Towers.
On Buried City, attach a Sentinel Firing Core to the antenna at the roof of the Grandioso Apartments.
You can find all these items in prior matches and bring them in with you in your loadout, or try to acquire them mid-match. However, I definitely suggest the former, as while Snitches are pretty common in Arc Raiders, Surveyors and Sentinels are far less reliable and frequent.
Attach a Snitch Scanner to the antenna at Pilgrim's Peak
A Snitch Scanner can be obtained by killing the Snitches, unsurprisingly! They're the round little flying robots with searchlights that set of alarms when they see you and summon other Arc robots before disappearing. You need to be quick when you see them, and shoot off at least two of the white rim plates to cause it to crash.
After that, take it to Pilgrim's Peak at the North of Blue Gate. Use a zipline to ascend the highest tower, and the antenna/interaction point is at the midpoint platform on the Southeast side.
Attach a Surveyor Vault to the antenna on top of the Launch Towers
Surveyor Vaults are found in Surveyors, the little rolling balls that open up and fire a blue laser into the sky when undisturbed. You can use these to narrow down the search, but keep in mind that Surveyors are pretty durable and will need to be hit with sustained damage, even as they alternate between knocking you over and trying to escape.
Once you have the Vault, head to Spaceport and to the very top of the Launch Towers, the huge structure in the middle that looms over everything. You can get to the top via ziplines found inside the building, then from the room you're put in, head outside and up the steps so you're standing on the roof. At the corner of the highest level, you'll find the place to attach the Surveyor Vault.
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Attach a Sentinel Firing Core to the antenna at the roof of the Grandioso Apartments
Finally, you need to get a Sentinel Firing Core, found inside the Arc Raiders Sentinels, which are the static sniper turrets that appear infrequently and generally in areas with long sightlines. Getting close to a Sentinel can be dangerous, but those with good mobility items can usually climb up the other side of whatever building its on and get behind it. Otherwise, you can have success with sniping duels if you're using something with good range and armor penetration.
Once you have the Sentinel Firing Core, load into Buried City and head to the Grandioso Apartments on the West side of the map. The Apartments are broken up into North and South buildings: you want to go to the rooftop of the South building and check the top-right corner to find the antenna.
For completing the quest, you'll unlock the following:
Electrical Components x3
Renegade (Tier I) x1
Zipline x2
Crash Mat x2
You'll also unlock a follow-up quest in the chain from Celeste called "Ruins and Reverberations".
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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