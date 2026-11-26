In any job, experience can be crucial. The ability to make decisions based on years or decades of insider knowledge is a valuable skill. But when your industry changes as fast as the games industry does, relying exclusively on your most longtanding employees isn't always a recipe for staying at the cutting edge. That's why Mikinobu Abe, game director of Stranger Than Heaven, the new historical offering from Yakuza/Like a Dragon developer RGG Studio, says that it's not all about experience.
Speaking to Edge magazine as part of a massive Stranger Than Heaven profile, Abe says that his background as a fluent English speaker gave him a "helpful perspective" on the game's story. Focusing on Daito, a half-Japanese, half-American character who has returned to Japan after growing up in the states, Stranger Than Heaven offers a different approach to the studio's other offerings. Abe suggests it's not his language skills that helped him secure the director role, but instead studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama's philosophy around creativity.
"We have a philosophy that age and career length are not deciding factors," Abe explains. "We make decisions based on each person's ability and creative sensibility." As for his own role at the forefront of the studio's next game, he says it was neither his age or his background that got him the director position: "I personally feel it wasn't about simply giving the younger generation an opportunity, but because the project needed to be something truly new."
That novelty already seems to be on display. Stranger Than Heaven looks to borrow some of that Like a Dragon DNA, but it also appears a far grittier, more down-to-earth outing, with some of that linked to its historical setting, taking the audience back in time, away from the neon-soaked streets of modern Japan all the way to the 1910s, working slowly forward through the 20th century. There are plenty of RGG Studio veterans who might have been excellently-placed to make another game in the series that made the team their name, but perhaps it was felt that their experience would limit Stranger Than Heaven's ability to feel like an entirely new experience.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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