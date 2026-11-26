Rockstar knows GTA 6's criminal profile system isn't for everyone, but is keen to stress you're still free to play the new Grand Theft Auto game however you like.
As our handy GTA 6 criminal profiles guide explains, the new system riffs on Red Dead Redemption 2's Honor mechanic by tracking your actions to build an overall picture of your behavior and playstyle. It's a system that holds a mirror up to you, but not one that punishes you for how you play. Rather, depending on how you navigate Leonida, the world may react differently to your presence.
At the time of writing, feelings among players are mixed. Plenty enjoy what it adds to the role-playing aspect of GTA 6, whereas others don't like the suggestion that their Vice City rampage is being judged.
None of this is a surprise to Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson. Speaking to VGC ahead of the game's launch, he says the honor system is designed to enhance the experience rather than detract from it. Regardless, developers knew some players would "reject this new stuff we're offering."
"I think it opens a new range of choices and decisions for the player to make," he says. "You can still do whatever you wanted to do before, but now you have other options."
Nelson goes on to say he hopes the system "changes the way players who want to engage with it play the game.
"In GTA 5 you started with a bank robbery in North Yankton, and you’re murdering like 40 cops off the rip, and you're setting these guys up as what they are," he says.
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"We were conscious of that. Lucia takes the bullets out of the gun at the start of the game. She goes in, and it's not like you can kill a bunch of people. So we wanted to start them off with a bit less baggage. They're trying to make a go of this semi-legitimate life."
Nelson then says that Jason is the same. He's still "getting in trouble with Donnie and all that," but has still been enjoying a "relatively criminal-adjacent existence."
I suppose the element of choice kicks off from there. Do the pair lean into a life of crime for all the fortune it brings, or are they victims of circumstance? The answer depends on what's right for how you want to play the game.
At least, that's how I've been viewing it. The response to GTA 6's criminal profiles has been interesting, and so has the reaction to other optional content. A Valve veteran with credits on Half-Life 2 and more likened players struggling with it to being stuck in "moral yellow paint." Basically, the idea is that other games give you a set lane to operate within, so plenty of people feel like they have to do everything GTA 6 suggests, when you are actually free to ignore it and exist out of that lane.
Regardless, GTA 6 has clearly won out overall. Our GTA 6 review lands on a perfect score, and the fact that the GTA 6 Metacritic score is only rivaled by the original Zelda: Ocarina of Time tells you everything you need to know about what other critics thought. Players have also been more than happy to show what they think through their wallet, with GTA 6 becoming the fastest-selling piece of media ever, beating the likes of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.
GTA 6 is out now.
Getting started? Check out our GTA 6 guides for everything you need.
I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
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