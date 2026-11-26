World of Warcraft: Forever just got some brand-new changes that finally address the Alterac Valley shenanigans making rounds online – finally forcing players to, you know, engage with the actual PvP part of PvP.
In case you're out of the loop, the Alterac Valley is essentially a massive battleground in which the Alliance and Horde fight over control – you know, basic PvP stuff. Ultimately, you win by killing the enemy general.
So, what are those "shenanigans" I mentioned? Well, players have turned the area into a reputation-farming hotspot rather than a true battleground, running straight to the general and ignoring everything else.
They've worked out that losing quickly is an efficient way to farm reputation, too, when compared to engaging in a more lengthy, competitive match. Reputation gets folks some very nice equipment, including pre-raid gear, after all.
People who care about PvP and not just exploiting Blizzard's balance issues haven't exactly been pleased, though – and that's where those changes I touched on earlier come in.
You'll find the full details on the studio's official forums, where the developers start by going over their own observations: "We've seen that players in Alterac Valley were frequently completing the battleground without capturing the objectives, so we've made some adjustments to incentivize a focus on the objectives rather than rushing to kill the enemy faction's General."
And boy, have they made adjustments indeed.
"The intent with these adjustments is for Honor gains to be relatively the same and reputation to be increased per match. Additionally, the difficulty of enemy creatures inside Alterac Valley has been lower than intended, so we've increased that, and we've made some adjustments to how the Warmasters/Marshals and Faction Generals behave to improve their sturdiness."
So, what do these tweaks look like? Well, first off, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the reputation and Honor players gain from killing the enemy's general "has been significantly reduced."
In turn, however, reputation gained via other objectives (graveyards, towers, and the like) and killing enemy NPCs has seen an increase. The damage dealt by enemies, as well as their health, has gone up, too, along with a few other adjustments I'd say are worth reading through.
Not everyone is pleased with the updates, though, as many feel it's too little, too late. Over on Reddit, fans discuss Blizzard's "fixes," with the top comment sarcastically remarking, "Grats to everyone who got Exalted already." A response to them adds, "Exploit early, exploit often holds true as always."
Another player writes, "Sweats get to 60, take a massive leap even further from 10 different exploits/bugs, and then the ladder is pulled up. Feels so good."
Yeah… it really does not feel good, I'm guessing, to see others benefit from a debatable exploit only for devs to later patch it out. Hopefully, Blizzard's a bit quicker about things next time – but it's at least clear the team is listening.
This isn't the first time it's responded to complaints in WoW: Forever, either. Just recently, devs took aim at gold exploiters, striking down one of the MMO's most infamous streamers in the process.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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