World of Warcraft: Forever has officially been out in the wild for a good few weeks now, and that's given fans plenty of time to uncover get-rich-quick exploits – including one that's made a good few players especially wealthy… much to the community's dismay.
Dungeons have been an especially hot topic in the community since the MMO left Beta earlier this month, with fan feedback on them leading to a 50% XP boost and further changes as recently as yesterday.
The whole experience controversy isn't the only reason dungeons – specifically the Blackmaw Hold – have been in the limelight, though. An exploit that grants folks hundreds of thousands of gold is another.
Blizzard did nerf the exploit this week, which let players burst through enemies for wildly expensive drops in the dungeon over and over again; however, its effects on the economy of WoW: Forever are, unsurprisingly, lasting. So much so, in fact, that those innocent of the exploit's shady dealings are calling for Blizzard to enact a heavier hand.
Over on its official forums, for example, one fan writes, "Remove the gold and ban them." They continue: "Remove the gold or I and many others will just quit. This is worse than the bots at this point."
Comments see fellow players agreeing with the poster, with the top response reading, "100% the gold needs to be removed and bans need to be handed out." It's not an isolated conversation, either.
Threads on Reddit see fans sharing in on the sentiment, with one in particular drawing attention to Blizzard axing the "100+ gold per hour farm."
Replies align well with those on the World of Warcraft forums. "Remove all gold and hand out at minimum a month ban," one exclaims. "Make them miss raid launches or straight up permaban them."
They're not the only person to call for a permanent ban here: "If they don't revert gold earned, the economy is already shot with an exploit mafia controlling the market. Remove all gold and ban one month or permaban."
It might seem like a drastic response, but this isn't the first time WoW: Forever fans have had to grapple with gold-related cheating. Back during the beta, Blizzard actually nabbed a good $200 worth of gold off a streamer who was, uh, pretty public with it (spoiler alert: they likely got it via real-money trading, which is strictly forbidden).
So, will we see Blizzard crack down more strongly and dish out some bans to players abusing patched exploits like the Blackmaw Hold one in question here? Only time can tell, I suppose, but I'd argue it'll already have a negative effect on the game's economy by then, sadly.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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