Blizzard takes another swing at World of Warcraft: Forever's dungeon grind after changes made just 24 hours earlier "missed the mark"

World of Warcraft: Forever has suffered from a dungeon experience-shaped problem since its Beta period, and Blizzard is well aware of fans' thoughts regarding it – so much so, in fact, that its latest hotfixes attempt to remedy some of the negative feedback.
In case you're out of the loop, dungeon XP in World of Warcraft: Forever has been a hot topic for quite some time now thanks to Blizzard's nerfs. The studio has been listening, though, and recently introduced a 50% boost to the experience points folks gain from kills in dungeons – but the changes didn't end there.
Developers went on to nullify all XP gained from an enemy in a dungeon should a player's level be too high. It wasn't an entirely welcome change, to put things lightly, however, leading to yet another quick tweak from Blizzard.
Associate production director Clay Stone explains as much over on Twitter, writing, "We just made a change to ease the recent restrictions on XP earned from enemies in dungeons in WoW: Forever. There should be much less nullification happening now." He links to the official blog post on said change.
"Yesterday, we updated dungeon play so that experience granted by an enemy in an instance is nullified if a high-level player is in the group and the enemy is trivial to that player," it reads. "For some dungeons, the new restriction missed the mark because of the overall level range of the enemies in the dungeon."
That's why, as Blizzard goes on to state, new hotfixes have been implemented to loosen this restriction a bit.
"With hotfixes that are now live, we've just deployed a further change to this restriction, making it so that the XP nullification only kicks in when the high-level player is more than 12 levels above the level of the enemies," the devs conclude – and, unsurprisingly, fans are pretty happy to hear it.
"I think this was the only thing needed to make this change fantastic," one comment under the forum post asserts. " +12 levels is enough to curtail boosting, but not enough to impact players normally trying to compete quests in the megadungeons." Another adds, "Thank you. That’s more reasonable."
The consensus seems to largely be the same on other discussion boards online, too, like those on Reddit, where somebody jokes, "Alright guys lets find something else to complain about now." In other words, GG, Blizzard – this one's going over well.
As for what the future of dungeons and the grind for XP in World of Warcraft: Forever will look like… well, that remains to be seen. I'm pretty content with questing away to get my Druid a bit higher as it stands now, but I'm excited to see what Blizzard's still got in store.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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