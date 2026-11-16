SteelSeries' new wireless gaming mouse uses a novel wireless tech to avoid interference — but its "unlimited" battery is the real winner

The SteelSeries Rival Pro rides or dies on its two unique features: the Ultra-Wideband connectivity, and its "unlimited" battery life through a fast-swap mechanism. These work wonderfully, and go some way to justifying the premium price, though not everyone will find UWB a useful addition. Plus, the design lacks a few refinements, feeling a little cheap in the hand, and depending on your desk set-up the base station may be more than your set-up can take.
You may know SteelSeries as making many of the best gaming headsets, but it’s returning its attention to another kind of gadget with the Rival Pro (and three siblings: the Sensei Pro, and a Mini equivalent of each).
This is a new wireless asymmetrical mouse with one key sales pitch: instead of using a wired, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connection, it uses Ultra-wideband (UWB), a short-distance high-power connectivity which avoids interference from all your other gadgets (by virtue of the fact that none of your other gadgets are using it). It works well – and it’s not the only smart decision SteelSeries has made in the mouse.
The Rival Pro sells for $179.99 / £169.99, so it’s a premium option matching the likes of the Razer Deathadder V4 Pro. If UWB isn’t a big draw, you’ll find that price pretty intimidating, but the connectivity wasn’t the best part of the mouse to me: the “unlimited” battery system was.
To cater for UWB’s power draw and its short range, SteelSeries includes a base station which connects to your PC and is placed on the desk. Like many of the best gaming mice, this acts as a signal receiver but also a battery charging dock, so you’ve always got one cell powering up while you game.
You’ll pay that same price for the Rival Pro Mini, Sensei Pro, and Sensei Pro Mini. What’s the difference with those siblings? Sensei is a symmetrical alternative to the asymmetrical Rival, and both Mini equivalents are for smaller hands. Under the hood, there’s no difference in how any members of the family operate.
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Key specs
Price
$179.99 / £169.99
Connection
Ultra-wideband
Shape
Right-handed
Buttons
6
DPI
42,000
IPS
800
Switches
Optical
Weight
53g
Battery
Up to 120 hours (1K polling)
Design
SteelSeries has kept the look of the Rival Pro pretty understated – at least, compared to the likes of its lurid Aerox 3. It comes in white or black, with the orange scroll wheel and gray brand logos the only exceptions from that uniformity. The Rival, unlike Sensei, is an asymmetrical model, but it only has a slight cant – don’t expect anything dramatic like the Logitech G502 X Plus or Razer Naga V3 Pro.
The standard Rival model measures 120.7mm long and 65.4mm wide, and it’s not the biggest mouse out there, but you’d need especially large mitts to find it too small. The DPI and power button is on the bottom, next to the removable battery which you retrieve with a small twist.
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You get two batteries: one for the mouse, and the other powering up in the base station, to counter how power-hungry UWB can be. Switching them around is quite easy – if you’re in the heat of a game, it’ll take you roughly five seconds to remove the mouse cell, retrieve the battery in the base, and insert it into the mouth. Frankly, I loved how convenient the process was: no more remembering to plug your mouse in when you’re not using it.
The Rival is made of a plastic that felt a little cheap and flimsy in my hand, more so than other gaming mice I’ve tested, and the 49g weight (which is lighter than many rivals) didn’t do much to reduce the notion that this mouse could be frail. For what it’s worth, this didn’t affect gameplay much, but it makes me worry whether it’ll last for the years of gaming that you’d expect.
A key part of the Rival Pro is the base station, which comes included in the box. It plugs into your PC via a USB-C port, and has to be positioned on your desk near your mousemat – UWB isn’t a long-distance connection medium.
The cable is two meters, which was long enough to get the hub to a good position on my desk despite my rig not being under said desk, though people with smaller or cluttered tabletops may find positioning it an unwelcome extra task. The station doubles as a charging dock for a spare battery, so you’ve always got a charged cell on hand for when you need to swap them around.
Features
The SteelSeries GG app isn’t necessary for using the Rival Pro – I only downloaded it two weeks into testing – but it’s where the meat lies. Here you can set up different performance profiles for the mouse (pressing the base station button toggles them on the fly), each with customized polling rate and sensor report rate. You can even overpoll up to 9kHz using it.
There are a few other features like the ability to adapt the mouse’s directions to your natural hand rotation, change movement speed acceleration or deceleration, reassign the mouse buttons and more – most of the customization you’d want, in other words. Some features are available on SteelSeries’ browser-based app equivalent, if you game on the go, but the juciest ones require the install.
SteelSeries’ claims that the Rival Pro has an “unlimited battery life” are a little tongue-in-cheek – it’s not wired, after all –, but the aforementioned battery-switching solution does remove charging the mouse from the equation. I’ll happily call this power system the best part of the mouse.
The exact battery life per charge depends on your polling rate – at 1K you’ll be able to game for about 60 hours, but that drops to around 16 hours at the heights of 8K. A note: by default there’s no way to know the mouse charge, and a few times my mouse disconnected at unfortunate moments because I didn’t know it was low. However in the SteelSeries GG app, you can change the base station LED to indicate mouse battery, which was invaluable.
One of the core selling points of the SteelSeries Rival Pro is its use of Ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity; this short-range, high-power standard has been used sparingly in the tech world so far, mostly used for tracking tags and certain device hand-off features (and a tiny number of desktop gadgets including, as it happens, a pair of headphones I was testing at the same time).
UWB hits 6GHz, but a gaming mouse doesn’t need the kind of power it offers – though the ability to over-poll doesn’t hurt. Instead, the whole point is to avoid interference from other gadgets. Homes are full of gadgets which put out 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency streams, especially if your desk already has some wireless gaming gadgets, which runs the risk of interference and a choppy connection. UWB avoids all that – it’s like taking a scenic flyover over traffic-ridden streets.
Now the caveat: not everyone will find UWB brings a marked improvement in their mouse responsiveness. If you only have a few wireless gadgets, or prefer to play games which don’t need lightning-fast and accurate clicks, the Rival Pro isn’t going to change much. I wasn’t somehow better at Nioh 3 or Total War by using the mouse. SteelSeries is pitching it as a ‘Pro Gaming Mouse’ and it’ll best be enjoyed by people who do find interference a problem, or playing primarily fast-paced online games.
Performance
Despite the novel feature set being a primary selling point, SteelSeries hasn't slouched on the technical side. The Rival Pro hits a 42,000 DPI count, 800 IPS and 8K polling (and that's at its highest 'standard' setting, but with over-polling you can go up to 9K). It's a fast, responsive mouse, that'll treat you well in fast action titles.
Best of all, the SteelSeries GG app gives you scope to customize the sensitivity and performance, so you can jump between different combinations of the specs depending on the game you're playing.
The main mouse buttons feel smooth to click, wherever you press on the face, and the two side buttons have a hearty heft to them (even if their height meant I had to get used to their position, compared to some alternatives I've used recently, and are a little harder to hit quickly in the heat of the moment). I can see some accusing them of being a touch too hard to press, and it takes some momentum, but I appreciate the fact it removes the prospect of accidental clicks.
It's certainly not the quietest mouse in the world, with the exception of the mouse wheel, which is smooth to use and easy to press in without much effort. It's not the most precise wheel in the world, as its rungs feel a little easy to jump between accidentally, but in practice this never had a demonstrable effect on my performance.
A DPI button on the bottom of the mouse lets you toggle between various customizable profiles, of different polling and sensor report rates. This doesn't mean you can't adjust it during gameplay, though, as a button on the base station has the same effect.
Should you buy the SteelSeries Rival Pro?
In terms of specs and design, the SteelSeries Rival Pro doesn't quite match a few of its same-priced rivals. Some of the best gaming mice have robust switches, fine-tuned bodies and DPI and IPS counts which blow past this model, and if you need a pure performance model, it might not be the best option.
However it's not trying to be the best mouse, but an alternative to the top picks which relies heavily on its unique features. And if you find interference gives you a big problem when gaming, or you keep forgetting to charge your mouse, then the UWB and battery solution could be genuine gamechangers. As stated already, I found the battery feature fantastic, and I know moving over to another mouse is going to be a chore.
How I tested the SteelSeries Rival Pro
I connected the SteelSeries Rival Pro to my custom-built PC, and used it daily for just under four weeks. This included using it for work, but of course also for gaming. I tested it on contemporary titles like Nioh 3 and Ark Raiders to make the most of its performance, but also spent countless hours simply playing the games I'm personally working through too, so titles like Terrascape, Rogue Waters, Total War: Pharoah and Old School Runescape gave me ages with which to get comfortable with the mouse. For more information on how we test gaming mice, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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