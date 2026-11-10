Blizzard admits "some zones had become too crowded in WoW: Forever," lowers population in the MMO's areas with the most "significant congestion"

The topic has come up time and time again. There are countless threads online flagging how overpopulated WoW: Forever feels, especially in areas like the Redridge Mountains and Duskwood. It's one of the more common gripes folks have voiced since launch last week – and Blizzard knows it.
Associate production director Clay Stone admits as much over on X, writing, "Some zones had become too crowded in WoW Forever."
Ain't that the truth?
"As fun as it is to see a boatload of players everywhere," though, "there was significant congestion in some areas." Developers are working to remedy that. "Earlier today, we lowered the population in the most affected zones, especially on the PvP ruleset."
Stone links to Blizzard's official post on the matter, which outlines how the studio "lowered the population of players in various zones where there was significant congestion."
Blizzard isn't done there, either – and they're aware it's more of a point of contention for PvP players: "We've made this an even bigger change on the PvP ruleset, following feedback from players that they felt overcrowded in several places. We will continue to monitor how zones feel and make further adjustments as necessary."
Comments on Stone's words on the whole overpopulation subject are positive overall, too, with the top reply reading, "Appreciate all your transparency and hard work." Others hope Blizzard will come in with more tweaks.
"Nothing wrong with reducing players in some areas," as one response says, "although I do hope spawn rates in mines and caves also get reduced." Perhaps they will for better balance – who knows?
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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