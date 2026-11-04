Last World of Warcraft: Forever patch before public release sends fan-run Shaman Discord server into lockdown: "Class fantasies are getting destroyed"

It's a day ending in 'Y' because members of the wider World of Warcraft community are annoyed about Blizzard's decision-making. This time, it's a number of fans of the Shaman class, who feel the latest attunement in World of Warcraft: Forever undermines their beloved elemental spellcasters, with a prominent Discord server literally locking itself down in response.
The Shaman is among the classes affected by the latest patch for the World of Warcraft: Forever beta. There are various tweaks and fine-tuning ahead of today's public release, and they aren't going down well with Shaman fanatics.
Yesterday, the Classic Shaman Discord server announced it would close its doors indefinitely because of "how the developers are approaching all Shaman specs in World of Warcraft: Forever," according to a moderator announcement reposted on social media. "Community feedback gets completely ignored and class fantasies are getting destroyed," the statement continues.
"With this we intend to give them a sign and show them, that the community is not okay with how they approached our beloved class," the mod finishes.
The relationship between Blizzard and World of Warcraft players has been colorful since the MMORPG first launched. Antics like this are not unusual, and whether it yields any results is up in the air.
This move isn't going down well among other fans, either. "The WoW community has some of the most hysterical man-children in gaming," says one tweet. "As if Blizzard even cares about the class discord servers."
Another on Reddit sees the debacle as a blessing. "The more of these types of players decide not to play the game, the healthier the game will be," says a commenter. If you decided to give Forever a look, I can tell you one class to avoid, at the very least.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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