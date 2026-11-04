Crimson Desert is among the "most technically ambitious games we’ve seen" in 10 years but is overshadowed by "the same safe, conventional AAA games," says Palworld lead

The first Crimson Desert DLC, Charting the Unknown, is here, and it's causing a stir. As reviews are published, a lead developer on Palworld is defending the fantasy sandbox, arguing that people continually underrate the game.
"Crimson Desert is one of the most technically ambitious games we’ve seen in the last decade, but because it isn’t another linear narrative RPG with the illusion of freedom, it just keeps getting underrated," John 'Bucky' Buckley, head of publishing and communications at Pocketpair, writes on Twitter.
"The technical wizardry that goes into making a game this mechanically massive is insane," he continues. "You don’t have to like every part of it, but surely the sheer ambition deserves some recognition?"
He calls this reflex "frustrating" and believes it's emblematic of a cultural trend in which people appear to want more creativity, but then "we turn around and reward the same safe, conventional AAA games over and over and over and over," in his mind.
"Crimson Desert isn’t perfect, but I’d much rather see developers attempt something genuinely ambitious and occasionally fall short than just keep making the same games we’ve been playing for the last 15 years," he adds.
He got into the subject by quote-tweeting a slightly middling review of the DLC, but in the comments he mentions he finds this to be a wider issue. "There’s endless tweets moaning about Crimson Desert all over the timeline this week," he says.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Crimson Desert is a strong piece of work, but given the sales and community, I'm not sure it's really getting undersold in any forum. That said, The Game Awards are coming up, and if it's not nominated for Game of the Year, I imagine this conversation will stir back up with even more vitriol.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.