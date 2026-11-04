How to get the Phantom Blade Zero Mandate Encampment Key

The Phantom Blade Zero Mandate Encampment Key can be found deep within Pangzhen, which means you've got to play for several more hours from the Village of Lu to find it. Thankfully, the key is very obvious, and you'll find it while working on a main quest in Pangzhen. So, with this being more of an exercise in patience, I've detailed what you need to do to find the Mandate Encampment Key below.
Phantom Blade Zero Mandate Encampment Key location
Here's how you get the Mandate Encampment Outer Gate Key in Phantom Blade Zero from the Village of Lu:
Progress through the entire main quest through the Village of Lu and you'll eventually reach Pangzhen.
Follow the main quests through Pangzhen until you reach the Backstreets area. Proceed until you reach the Pond of Fading Song Bell.
Kill Gu Wanyue, The Wailing Wraith – the boss just beyond this bell who guards a well.
Go down the well and follow the linear tunnel. You'll eventually enter a large storeroom cavern.
Collect the Mandate Encampment key near the dead body near a pile of discarded crates at the far end of the cavern.
With the Mandate Encampment Key in hand, you can fast travel back to the Village of Lu and open the outer gate to the Mandate Encampment, which is an entirely separate region to explore. Or you can of course just carry on going through Pangzhen as there's still lots more to find.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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