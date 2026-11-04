Razer is dropping only 1,337 units of its $349 Signature Edition PS5 controller, but it might be one of the best-looking gamepads of 2026

Razer is launching a Signature Edition of its Raiju V3 Pro PS5 controller, but you'll need to act fast if you want one. Razer only has 1,337 units of the gamepad in a limited, individually serialized drop of stock, and there's no promise that it'll come back after the initial batch is all gone.
I hope you're ready for this pricing though, because if you think the regular cost of $200/£200 is bad for an officially licensed PS5 pro controller, this is going to hurt. Holding onto something? Okay. The Signature Edition of the Raiju V3 Pro will set you back $349.99 / £349.99, and will be available exclusively from Razer on November 10.
As expensive as that is, it's hard not to gawk at the design of the peripheral, in fairness. It's got an exoskeleton design, almost similar to a few ultra-light gaming mice that try to cut as much weight as possible by relying on a honeycomb form factor. It also comes in a premium leatherette carrying case that will hold all of the Raiju's regular add-ons and accessories.
The semi-transparent touchpad is glass with laser-etching, the chassis is magnesium alloy, the grips are wrapped in a TPU, the buttons have been molded in a double-shot PBT process which will, in theory, give them a longer life that's more resistant to oil buildup.
If this is the first you're hearing of the Raiju V3 Pro, you might be appalled at the cost of it. Modern-day pro controllers will set you back a lot of money, but the Raiju V3 Pro, which launched last year, is a bit more palatable, with a $214 price tag. Thankfully, Amazon has it discounted right now.
“With the Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition, we set out to illustrate what happens when Razer’s engineering and design capabilities are pushed to their absolute limits,” says Charlie Bolton, Global Head of Design at Razer.
“It draws on years of experience in high-performance controllers, delivering tournament-grade responsiveness in a design that feels like a statement piece in hand.”
As a reminder, the Razer Raiju V3 Pro launched late last year, translating a lot of the brand's Wolverine V3 Pro design and features over to PlayStation. It sports TMR thumbsticks, extremely responsive microswitch buttons, a 2,000Hz polling rate on PC, four back buttons, and two additional bumpers.
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The Razer Raiju V3 Pro Signature Edition will be made available in regionalized drops starting on November 10, with more information to come on November 6. Razer says it'll be on a first-come, first-served basis, but hopefully there's some degree of coordination and a limitation to one per customer so that resellers don't benefit.
I see this going one of two ways. Either it'll sell out immediately in each region (to resellers or otherwise), or that pricing is going to be hard for any gamer to afford in this day and age, and, like the Asus ROG 20th anniversary Harpe II and Azoth anniversary editions I reviewed earlier in the year, it'll struggle to sell as well as its maker thinks.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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