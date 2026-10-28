Don't tell Rockstar, but GameSir is launching two new GTA 6-inspired colorways of its G7 Pro controller

As we're now less than a month out from the launch of GTA 6, you may have noticed that a number of controller brands are selling you peripherals that are adorned with palm trees and quietly purple colorways. You might also notice that not many of these PS5 controllers and Xbox controllers will officially state anything about Grand Theft Auto. The second they do, they'll have Rockstar knocking on the door asking for licensing fees.
Thankfully, it's easy to make something look Vice City-inspired without actually approaching the GTA studio for a partnership - a purple sunset and palm trees are in the public domain.
I have to admit though, of all the subtle GTA 6 controller designs I've seen, GameSir might have made the best ones yet. It's launching two new versions of the GameSir G7 Pro, and both look worth buying even if GTA wasn't launching in the next 30 days. First of all, there's the Sunset Boulevard (the street, not the musical) Edition, which features a brighter pink face. Then the Ocean Breeze Edition gives off a lighter, brushed steel kind of vibe.
GameSir
G7 Pro Sunset Boulevard Edition
GameSir
G7 Pro Ocean Breeze Edition
What I love about these controllers is that they cost the same as any other rendition of the GameSir G7 Pro, despite having a metallic, pearlescent finish to them that looks more premium than the other colorways. Not to mention, the entire games industry is trying to squeeze every last penny out of GTA 6's release, so it's nice to see a brand like this not price-gouging.
Naturally, these are going to be controllers for the Xbox players among us, until such times as Rockstar launches GTA 6 on PC as well as consoles. The G7 Pro is one of the most popular controllers on the market right now for good reason, but it isn't compatible with PS5, and GameSir, as a brand, is yet to make its move over to the officially licensed world of Sony.
To give you a reminder, the G7 Pro has earned its reputation with fans and critics by offering a really impressive feature list at a sub-$100 price. It has TMR sticks, wireless capability, a charging stand, two back buttons, and two additional bumpers, as well as excellent-feeling microswitch buttons that feel nice and responsive. There's solid versatility to be had in multiplayer and singleplayer games, so it's one of the pound-for-pounders on the controller shelves right now.
Both new versions of the controller are available for pre-order via GameSir's website now, and both will ship in November 2026, although there isn't a more specific date for when it will arrive on your doorstep. I would imagine the goal for this type of product will be to make it readily available in time for the game's launch on November 19, but just be prepared for it to be later than that since this is a new release and GameSir isn't being very specific.
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One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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