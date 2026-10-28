GTA 6 file size revealed at 210GB, but SSD upgrades aren't the answer if you're already running out of space

GTA 6 was always expected to be a chonky download, but the actual file size has just hit the airwaves - a full 210GB heading to your PS5 SSD.
The information comes from PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, a niche, but very much appreciated source for upcoming file installs across Sony's consoles. 210GB puts GTA 6 in line with some of the greediest PS5 releases of the generation.
If you've been stocking your console with current-generation releases, though, some sacrifices might have to be made when GTA 6 pre-load begins on November 12. I have an additional 1TB SSD running alongside my own internal storage and regularly have to cull my installs to make way for a shiny new game, but I wouldn't recommend upgrading too heavily if you're staring down the barrel of the software management page.
Component shortages have caused chaos in the world of SSD prices, so much so that the cheapest 1TB sticks will now run you around $150 (Silicon Power, Newegg). Thankfully, the best PS5 external hard drives are having a slightly easier time of it right now - enter the Seagate HDD.
Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive
Here's the thing. The PS5's storage system is lightning fast, but PS4 titles don't take the same advantage of that SSD speed. If you've got older releases clogging up that internal storage, moving them over to a hard drive can free up valuable space without sacrificing any of your current-gen loading speed. I use the Seagate Portable HDD for my PS4 collection and, while it's seen its own price increases in 2026, it's still cheaper than a brand new SSD day to day.
Of course, this only makes sense for those with a PS4 library competing against their newer games. However, if you're still making the most of the previous generation's roster, it's worth remembering that they might as well sit in their own little house.
Adding 1TB of SSD storage that will match the internal system's 5,000MB/s will cost you around $150, while upgrading an existing 1TB stick to 2TB will generally see you spending $250 to $300 at the cheapest end of the market.
Seagate's external hard drive will run you a little over $100 and allow you to store and play older PS4 releases or act as a backup folder for PS5 games you want to keep within arm's reach but not play on your main system right now. Is it the ideal solution? No, but if GTA 6's install size has you in a jam, it's the cheapest way to get out of it right now.
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Of course, spending zero dollars is always better. That's why I'd urge you to take a look at your existing downloads and question whether a healthy clean-out is possible. If you're already close to full, a storage upgrade is probably on the horizon anyway. GTA 6 is likely to stay on your system a long time, and if online functionality appears, that install size is only going to grow. For now, though, while storage prices are the way they are, it's worth seeing if you can clear enough space for the next few months.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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