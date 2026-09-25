The best early Black Friday PS5 deals in 2026: the biggest Sony savings so far

This year's Black Friday PS5 deals are in a bit of an awkward situation. Sony's announcement that it's ditching physical discs from January 2028 put a bit of a damper on this holiday's deals, as it doesn't feel quite the same picking up physical games when it's highly probable the PS6 is not going to come with a disc drive in tow and we're heading toward a digital-only future. Not to mention, anyone who has yet to grab a PS5 might feel reluctant to do so if they're a physical game fan, and that's before you account for the price hike, which has made the PS5 Pro a $900 console.

For me, that makes Black Friday and this year's savings more important than ever, as I fully plan to use it as an excuse to sweep up any physical games I've yet to play. That way, come 2028, my back catalog will be bursting at the seams, and I'll still have plenty of physical discs to get through. In my last few years covering Black Friday, PS5 game sales are typically where the best deals are found, and I suspect that will be the case this November. A lot of heavy hitters were released this year, from Resident Evil 9 Requiem to Pragmata, and it's those that all eyes should be on. There's every chance that even recent releases like Marvel's Wolverine or Silent Hill Townfall could receive their debut discounts ahead of this year's sales.



If you're not really fussed about physical games, accessories are always prevalent during Black Friday and beyond. Since last year, the best PS5 headsets have been shaken up with the launch of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Omni, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed that its $399.99 MSRP will be taken down a notch, especially as GTA 6 is incoming. Black Friday is kicking off the same month as GTA 6, and so having the best cans at your disposal will go a long way to enjoy the game's new soundtrack. As will having some extra storage to tackle the game's estimated 130GB, or even a flashy new controller. Whatever you're looking for, our years of expertise finding the best deals will help you make the most of this year's PS5 Black Friday discounts.

Retailers to know

UK:

Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals

Save $10 Pragmata: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Black Friday is still many weeks away, and yet Pragmata has dropped to a record low $49.99 today. There's every chance it could receive a bigger discount later this year, but this $10 is still a pretty sight to see. Read more Read less ▼

Save $12.50 Metal Gear Solid Snake Easter Tactical ED: was $49.99 now $37.49 at Amazon What a thrill to see MGS Delta Snake Eater as low as $38 right now. According to my handy dandy CamelCamelCamel price checker, the remake of the iconic PS2 title has been cheaper, this $12 saving is still ideal if you want to experience one of the best stories in the MGS series. Read more Read less ▼

Save $45 Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Edition: was $69.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Got the free time to invest in an RPG? Metaphor: ReFantazio is just a few dollars away from its lowest ever price, and is a great early Black Friday pick for Persona fans patiently waiting for the next game in the series. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Gaming Controller: Tekken 8 Rage Art: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Tekken fans will be glad to see $60 off this wireless PS5 controller, which takes inspiration from the latest game in the series. Today's price is also only $20 away from a record low, which could be as good as it gets, even once the Black Friday savings roll out. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 HyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon This wired HyperX Cloud III gaming headset comes with an adapter that makes it ideal for PS5 players and those with a split PC setup. I'm testing it right now, and it sounds fantastic and is well worth its new $69.99 price tag. Read more Read less ▼

When will Black Friday PS5 deals start? Black Friday usually kicks off on November 28, however you can expect the best Black Friday PS5 deals to start popping up at the start of that week, and as early as October. We recommend keeping an eye on offers right now if you don't want to miss out on the biggest savings on PS5 console bundles, game, accessories, and more.

(Image credit: Future)

How much should you pay for a PS5 in 2026? If you're new to the word of Sony's current-gen console and want to pick one up for GTA 6 this Black Friday, or for a wealth other reasons (I'm pretty privy to PlayStation Plus Premium myself) than you have to come to terms with the fact that you're going to pay far more than launch prices That's unfortunately just the reality of the current gaming climate, particularly as we're still dealing with the ramifications of the RAM Storage Crisis.



In the US, you can expect to find a PS5 Slim Disc and Digital Edition for $649.99 / $599.99 respectively, while the PS5 Pro will have a full price of $899.99. These are the new prices that went into effect starting April 2, earlier this year, which also saw the PS5 Slim reach as high as £569.99 and £519.99 in the UK, with a £789.99 new MSRP for the Pro model. Anything below these prices this November (or on the lead up to) will technically be a deal, although they're unlikely to drop to prices that would have been considered big savings when you factor in the console's launch prices. That's just the reality of things.



In the end, it all depends on whether you're comfortable with that fact in 2026. Personally, I'd recommend sticking to console bundles, especially once the holiday sales officially kick off. That way, while you might not save on the console itself, you may be able to get some cash knocked off whatever game or accessory the bundle provides. For example, a brand new PS5 Slim and a copy of GTA 6, which retails for £69.99 in the UK, would cost you £639.98. However, this bundle, available for £623 at EE right now, saves around £16.98. It's not a lot, and you're still paying more for the PS5 than you would have years ago, but it's better than no deals at all. Alternatively, you can look out for open-box consoles, which will be cheaper at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart in the US, however you will have to be comfortable with receiving second-hand hardware, which can be the victim of cosmetic damage and general wear and tear.

We're also busy preparing for this year's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals as well.