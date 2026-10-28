Phantom Blade Zero will already be "well past" 1 million copies sold, analyst says, but the action RPG "won't hit the highs" of Black Myth: Wukong's "insane sales"

Phantom Blade Zero has likely sold over one million pre-release copies, according to estimates from the market research firm Alinea Analytics.
The Wuxia action RPG Phantom Blade Zero is set to release in under 24 hours, and with one of the best Metacritic scores of the year – including a four-and-a-half stars out of five in our Phantom Blade Zero review – it's shaping up to be a big release that most will want to pick up before GTA 6 takes over the world in a few weeks' time. Although you'll want to make sure you have the hard drive space since the developers suggest having 300GB free for the install process.
Rhys Elliott – head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics – posted a newsletter with sales details ahead of the RPG's release tomorrow. According to their estimates, Phantom Blade Zero has already sold 850,000 copies across Steam and PS5 – with 80,000 being sold after the review embargo lifted earlier this week. On top of that, Elliott notes that "A significant number of Phantom Blade Zero copies" will have been sold on Tencent and WeGame, so "It’ll be WELL past 1M at this point."
Phantom Blade Zero is developed by Chinese dev S-Game, and it has seemingly done very well in its home country – much like the support Chinese gamers gave to Black Myth: Wukong in 2024. Elliott also notes that 62.5% of copies sold so far have been in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, accounting for 75.9% of Steam sales and 24.9% of PlayStation sales.
However, Elliott insists, "It won't hit the highs of Black Myth's insane sales, but it'll sell a lot of copies this year in a crowded market." Earlier this year, reports emerged that Black Myth: Wukong has sold over 30 million copies since its launch in 2024, making it one of the 50 best-selling games of all time. On top of that, it picked up Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, and nabbed Game of the Year nominations at The Game Awards, D.I.C.E Awards and GDC Awards.
The Golden Joystick Awards 2026 are open, with Phantom Blade Zero as one of the nominees, so vote for your own Ultimate Game of the Year now.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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