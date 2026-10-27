When does Phantom Blade Zero launch?

The Phantom Blade Zero release date of October 29 is rapidly approaching, but since the game is getting a global simultaneous release, you need to be aware of when it'll be available in your region. Time zone differences mean that the game will actually release late on October 28 in the US, for example, so it gets a bit confusing. To clear things up for you, I've explained everything you need to know about the launch dates and times for Phantom Blade Zero below, as well as some pre-loading details.
Phantom Blade Zero release date, time, and platforms
Phantom Blade Zero launches on PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at 10AM Beijing Time on October 29. That works out as the following times around the world:
US Pacific: 7PM PDT on October 28
US Eastern: 10PM EDT on October 28
UK: 2AM GMT on October 29
Europe: 3AM CET on October 29
Eastern Australia: 1PM AEDT on October 29
New Zealand: 3PM NZDT on October 29
It's also worth mentioning that pre-loading for Phantom Blade Zero is available now on all platforms, letting you get the game ready on your PC or PS5 ahead of launch if you've pre-ordered. I highly recommend that you pre-install the game too as it's massive – the devs recommend 300GB of disk space on PC as Phantom Blade Zero is about 150GB. I've been playing on PS5 already and it's around the 130GB mark there, so get some space cleared in the meantime. And just in case you're holding out for a Phantom Blade Zero PS5 physical copy – a dying breed – developer S-Game announced there will be a physical release in 2027.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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