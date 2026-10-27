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Pinkie Promise codes (October 2026) for free revives

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Stay alive with the latest Pinkie Promise codes to revive you if you get caught

Pinkie Pie grins evilly from behind a wall in Pinkie Promise in Roblox
(Image credit: Party Cannon Studios)
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Pinkie Promise codes can award you with free revives to give you an extra chance if you get caught by the deadly Pinkie Pie in this My Little Pony fan game. While you're trying to help the usually adorable pony plan a party, she'll trigger a deadly game of hide and seek, and these codes come in useful if you find it hard to stay hidden.

While I never thought I'd see My Little Pony and horror combined, it certainly seems to work in this Roblox mascot adventure as Pinkie Pie gets a little too obsessed with planning her latest party. Help her out and don't break your pinky promise by sneaking into her room... or else.

If you're looking for rewards with a wider use across all of your experiences, then we've got all of the details on the current Roblox promo codes.

All Pinkie Promise codes

The Pinkie Promise codes redemption box in the main menu of the Roblox game.

(Image credit: Party Cannon Studios)

The Pinkie Promise codes you can redeem right now are:

  • PINKIEPROMISE - 1x Revive

There is currently only one Pinkie Promise code available, offering up one free revive, which usually costs Robux. Hopefully more codes will be released with the launch of Chapter 2, and I'll keep an eye on the situation.

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How to redeem Pinkie Promise codes

An orange box highlights the Shop menu where you can redeem Pinkie Promise codes.

(Image credit: Party Cannon Games)

To redeem Pinkie Promise codes, you must first access the Shop from the main menu. You can't access the codes menu from within a game. From the Shop, either scroll to the bottom or select the Codes tab which will take you straight there. Here, you'll find the Enter Code box where you can copy a code from the list above. Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

It's worth keeping in mind that Pinkie Promise codes are not case-sensitive, so you only have to ensure you get the spelling correct.

Expired Pinkie Promise codes

  • There are currently no expired codes.

Since we're only on the first Chapter of Pinkie Promise, there are no expired yet, but that will likely change in the future, and I'll add any invalid codes to this list so you don't waste your time trying to redeem them.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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