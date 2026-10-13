Pixel Lineage codes (October 2026) for Potions, Lives, and more

With these Pixel Lineage codes, you can unlock heaps of free rewards, including Gold, Knowledge, Lives, and Potions. This cute game is a challenging, side-scrolling, RPG adventure, and as you cross paths with increasingly tough enemies, you're going to need all the help you can get, which is where these promos come in handy.
While some items, like potions, can help you in the heat of battle, you can also use some of these Pixel Lineage codes to obtain more Race and Talent rerolls, so as to better prepare yourself before even heading out in the first place. With all of that combined, you're bound for success in this Roblox RPG.
If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Pixel Lineage codes
These are the current Pixel Lineage codes you can redeem today:
The list above shows just how many rewards you can get from Pixel Lineage codes, including permanent promos - though of course you can only redeem them once.
While most rewards will go straight into your inventory, you don't have to worry about wasting lives. When your lives are full, you can still redeem a code like 0y0 - your new lives will just go into your inbox for later collection.
To redeem Pixel Lineage codes, you must first join the Roblox group. Then, having launched the game, head to the Goblin Merchant in your castle, scroll to the bottom of his store window, press Redeem Codes, enter a code from the list above, and click Redeem. Codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only need to ensure spelling is correct, but you can copy and paste from the list above to be safe.
Expired Pixel Lineage codes
SLOOTH
EARLY
THANKYOU
Aside from the permanent codes listed above, Pixel Lineage codes do all expire fairly quickly, so make sure you redeem the latest codes as soon as you can. If I know the expiry date of a promo, I'll always share it, and I'll also move them down here once they've been deactivated.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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