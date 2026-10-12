How to get Insulation Rolls in Arc Raiders

Insulation Roll in Arc Raiders is a new crafting resource material added as part of the Frozen Trail update, and while it has no use on its own terms, it's used for high level crafting recipes and materials. However, as an Epic-level item with no clear location to search in its description, finding Insulation Roll isn't easy to do. Fortunately having located it myself, I'll lay out where to look in Arc Raiders to find it.
Arc Raiders Insulation Roll locations
I found an Insulation Roll in the Railyard in Pendola Pass, the snowy map added as part of the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update, specifically inside the train carriages, resting on the seats and countertops out in the open. However, as an Epic Rarity item, it is not guaranteed to show up, and this was only on one occurrence out of several.
Others online have reported seeing it in all the High-Level Loot locations in Pendola Pass, usually in containers associated with high value items like Security Breach lockers. Though I can't personally confirm that yet, there does seem to be broad consensus on this: Insulation Rolls are highly rare items that appear to be somewhat location-neutral, hence why no specific kind of environment is highlighted in the description to narrow down the search.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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