How to get Thermal Shakers in Arc Raiders

Thermal Shakers in Arc Raiders are used for high level upgrades for the Research Station, and themselves can be deconstructed into high level crafting items if you can get them back to Speranza. However, these are Epic-rarity items that aren't easily pinned down, but fortunately I've found them myself and can show you where to look for these Thermal Shakers.
Arc Raiders Thermal Shaker locations
Thermal Shakers in Arc Raiders are found in Technological and Electrical locations in Pendola Pass, added as part of the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update. It may be present in other maps, but it definitely spawns in Pendola Pass and I can personally confirm it's found there.
Similar to the Arc Raiders Differential Microphones, I heavily recommend you check the Cielo Sereno Observatory in Pendola Pass. It's a Technological zone that is often a high-level loot location, but keep in mind that the Thermal Shaker is Epic and therefore not guaranteed, even if you can search the entire thing yourself. I've found it in containers that are generally neutral in terms of contents, including metal crates and sliding drawers, as well as on shelves out in the open.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.