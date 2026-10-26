Helldivers 2 celebrates Liberty Day with a free gun, accidentally locks out tons of players with its new anti-cheat

Hark, today is October 26, and that means it's Liberty Day, the greatest celebration in Helldivers 2. For democracy, etcetera and so forth. This year, players are getting a special gun, which would be nice if many can't play the game due to anti-cheat protections.
Arrowhead Game Studios has revealed the goodies you can avail of if you care about intergalactic justice. There are special decorations from your Super Destroyer, of course – what's a party without banners, branded rugs and other bits and pieces strewn across the vessel?
There's merch too, including a shirt, a plushie, and a replica medal. I'm choosing not to look at how much the t-shirt is because I need to stop buying them but I like the color. Anyway, the top addition will be the weapon: the AR-23L Liberator Legacy.
An old school gun, with a new school aesthetic. It'll be unlocked once Liberty Day ends, and to get it, you just need to complete the special missions that'll be going on. It's a daily with extra pizazz, and I've never had much trouble sorting out the checklist for this most democratic of days.
There are a number of minigames as well, but the fun is unfortunately being sucked out of this shindig because PC players aren't able to log in properly. Easy Anti Cheat is blocking people's access indiscriminately, bringing up an error message when they try and drop in.
The supposed protections were only added last week, and now many members of the community are stuck sitting around, waiting for a fix to roll out. "Turns out the freedom in freedom day is freedom to play something else I guess," comments a frustrated player on Reddit.
The thread is full of others who're just as annoyed. I'm always down to toast the glory of Super Earth, but it'd be nice if everyone could relish in the annual reminder of our battle against the insect and robot scourge.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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