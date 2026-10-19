Everything in the Helldivers 2 Scope of Authority Warbond

The Helldivers 2 Scope of Authority Warbond is releasing very soon, letting players unlock a selection of weapons and armor focused on stealthy long-range shooting. The Warbond comes with three different sniper weapons, including the massive Apex belt-fed anti-materiel rifle. There are also two armor sets that come with a passive that makes long-range shooting much easier and comes with a fancy adaptive camouflage system too – the first of its kind in Helldivers 2. I've laid out everything we know about the Scope of Authority Warbond below and when you can buy it.
Helldivers 2 Scope of Authority Warbond release date
The Scope of Authority Warbond releases on October 20, at either 9AM UTC or 12PM UTC – the previous Warbond, Ironclad Democracy, released at 12PM UTC, which works out as 5AM PDT / 8AM EDT / 1PM BST / 2PM CEST, though Arrowhead never seem to provide a precise release time.
The Scope of Authority Warbond has a nice mix of gear with a focus on sniper playstyles, including a true primary weapon sniper rifle. Though there are also two long-range support weapons, a machine pistol, a grenade, and two armor sets for you to spend your Helldivers 2 Medals on that will also help you battle foes at all sorts of distances and stay camouflaged. Here's a rundown of every item contained within the Warbond:
Weapons:
R-40 Sightliner (Primary): Bolt-action sniper rifle that fires powerful armor-piercing rounds for some serious long-range precision fire. The strength of the armor penetration isn't yet known, but given that it can seemingly kill a Hulk by shooting its head, it appears to be at least Heavy.
P-44 Mist (Secondary): A fast-handling machine pistol for close-range shooting, seemingly quite similar to the redeemer.
G-11 Caltrops (Throwable): A mine that scatters smaller submunitions when deployed. These submunitions are proximity-detonated and both damage and stun enemies hit by them.
Stratagems:
AMW-20 Apex: A massive backpack-fed anti-materiel rifle made for taking down heavy foes at long-range. If you've got a Helldiver spotter nearby, they can provide a reload assist too. Like the Sightlighter, the penetration power of this support weapon isn't known but it's almost certainly Anti-Tank level, making it very strong.
LAS-44 Nova: An energy-based sniper rifle that comes with the usual benefits of most other LAS weapons – theoretically infinite ammo if you manage its heat well enough and very precise shooting. It also needs to briefly charge up before you can fire its non-explosive energy projectile.
Armor:
SS-33 Mimetic Marshal: Light armor ghillie suit with the Stationary Shroud passive and an adaptive camouflage system.
SS-15 Focal Point: Medium armor with the Stationary Shroud passive and adaptive camouflage system.
Stationary Shroud: Reduces weapon sway and detection range while crouching or prone, making precise aiming easier while also being harder to spot
Adaptive camouflage: This is a feature unique to these armor sets which causes your armor color scheme to change based on the biome your current mission takes place in. It looks like there are five colorways: forest green-and-red, jungle green, snow white, desert khaki, and rock grey.
Cosmetics:
Mimetic Mesh Cape
Boundary Banner Cape
(Both capes also have adaptive camouflage as above!)
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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