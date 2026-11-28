Marvel Rivals is borrowing a few more notes from fellow hero shooter Overwatch, this time by collaborating with a popular K-pop group to promote the game's ongoing Avengers: Doomsday season.
The similarities between Marvel Rivals and Overwatch were debated at length when the superhero shooter first came out two years ago, and since then, both games have continued to impact each other. Marvel Rivals arguably lit a fire under Blizzard's FPS, and that symbiotic relationship isn't changing now, it seems.
After Overwatch's multiple collaborations with South Korean girl group Le Sserafim, Marvel Rivals has just announced that it's crossing over with South Korean boy group Ateez.
"The curtain rises and glitches. The familiar blends with elements from another spacetime. An explosion reverberates through space, closing in on the stage, and there, in the midst of it all, ATEEZ (Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang) and Marvel Rivals join forces to take control of the chaos," reads a note from the game's official social media account.
The Ateez collab will bear fruit with a song called Doomsday, coming on December 4th, during the game's current Season 11: Doomsday. Both the seasonal event and the upcoming song are timed quite nicely with Avengers: Doomsday's release near the end of the year - the mega movie opens on December 18th.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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