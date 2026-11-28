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Ahead of the release of the final film in Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy, we're heading back to where it all began. In this 2021 feature we went deep with the cast and creators of the first movie, unpicking the legacy of the previous Dune adaptation as Villeneuve told us in his own words what he wanted his new vision of this world to be.
Taken from issue 315 of Total Film, this feature has interviews from the director as well as his cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, for the ultimate preview. So strap in and travel back in time with us to Arrakis to celebrate our first entry into the incredible universe that this first movie established on screen.
There's no doubt that Dune 3 is one of the biggest upcoming movies of the year, due to hit theaters the same day as Avengers: Doomsday. Based on everything we've seen so far, it looks set to be an epic conclusion to one of the best adaptations to grace our screens. So when you're done reading this time capsule report, why not keep revisiting the previous movies with our interview with Villeneuve when Dune 2 became our 2024 film of the year.
Denis Villeneuve was barely a teenager when he first dreamed of a scorching desert planet in a galaxy far, far away, but probably not the one you're thinking of. He dreamed of Arrakis. Of colossal sandworms, roaming a parched landscape loaded with mystery. Of miraculous stillsuits and psychotropic spice. Of powerful families locked in a life or death struggle, and the indigenous, blue-eyed freedom fighters whose lands they exploit. He dreamed of Paul Atreides, a young man not much older than himself who was destined to lead armies. He dreamed of Dune.
"I'm still deeply moved to have had the chance to tackle this dream, to play with this dream, to go back to this dream," an impassioned Villeneuve tells Total Film over Zoom in late June, roughly three months after finishing work on Part One of a proposed two-part adaptation. Reading Dune as a 14-year-old while growing up in Quebec proved a foundational experience for a filmmaker who is fast proving himself without equal.
He considered Herbert's philosophical, spiritual, ecologically conscious novel about a young man coming of age in the most testing circumstances "almost a guide to life". With his closest friend, he would draw his hero Paul riding sandworms – illustrations he's kept safe to this day. Dune wasn't just formative for Villeneuve, it's his Rosetta Stone.
"Denis said to me [Paul Atreides] was the character he saw his sort of tortured adolescence through, and a figure for him to escape through," says Timothée Chalamet, who has just wrapped Bones & All, his reunion with Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino, when he hops on Zoom with TF. The pressure of literally embodying Villeneuve's dreams was not lost on the 25-year-old actor – the filmmaker's first and only choice for the role – but no one felt that pressure more than Villeneuve himself.
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"It was," the director stresses, "by far, the toughest thing I've done. There are deep pleasures when there are images that you're able to achieve that are close to what you had in mind as a teenager; then it's orgasmic. But the failures are very difficult, because you disappoint the teenager in yourself. As Hans Zimmer pointed out, it's very dangerous to try to reach one of your oldest dreams."
Spice world
The very idea of adapting Dune was an "inaccessible, out-of-reach dream" that Villeneuve carried throughout his career as a filmmaker. One of his earliest feature films, 2010's acclaimed drama Incendies, was shot in the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, the very same alien landscapes he would return to almost a decade later for Dune. "I remember taking mental notes at the time: 'If ever I do the movie, I'm coming back here and there. That's where Paul sits...'" he recalls. "But it was a massive fantasy."
Villeneuve is the first to admit that he could not have done Dune justice a decade ago. Only by making stepping stone movies Arrival – where he learnt to tell interior stories on a large canvas – and Blade Runner 2049 – a crash-course in futuristic world building – did he feel equipped to bring a book of Dune's scale and complexity, one long considered unadaptable, to the screen. "I have some kind of a self destructive device inside me to take projects that are out of my reach," he acknowledges. But in those moments of uncertainty he would turn to a mantra from a book that shaped his adolescence: "I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear."
Fear and excitement collided in November 2016 when production company Legendary acquired the screen rights to Frank Herbert's far-future saga. Just a month later, following "the shortest meeting of my career", Villeneuve had signed on to direct his dream project. A crucial early decision was that Herbert's 400-plus-page opus would need to be told across two films, lest this new adaptation suffer the same fate as David Lynch's failed '84 film, which jettisoned much of the novel’s second half for the sake of a commercially friendly runtime. "David Lynch is a master. He truly is one of the greatest filmmakers of the past 50 years," says Villeneuve. "When I saw his adaptation, there were things in it that I loved, but I thought there was still something that could be made closer to the spirit of the book."
The challenge in adapting Dune, at least on paper, isn't its scale (though did we mention the giant freakin' sandworms?); conversely it's the intimacy, and Herbert's poetic prose, which digs deep into the interior lives of its expansive cast of characters. As Villeneuve notes, "the book is very theatrical" with scenes mostly consisting of characters standing around rooms talking – hardly the domain of tentpole film fare. "We had to find ways to bring it more towards cinema. It was not easy to do," he acknowledges. That meant no voiceover, a device the Lynch adaptation proved the pitfalls of, while splitting the book in two required every major structural decision across both films be locked from the outset, but it was never as simple as cutting the book in half.
Dream weavers
"There were certain broad-stroke decisions that were made, just to find the most dynamic way to tell the story. We had to shovel some things into Part Two for the mental sanity of everybody," Villeneuve says, pointing to feared Harkonnen fighter Feyd Rautha, previously played by Sting in cinema's most flamboyant underpants ("It was the most powerful image, that jockstrap," muses Villeneuve), as a character who appears early in the novel, but not in Dune: Part One.
"The book is so rich," says Villeneuve. "There are so many fantastic details about the different cultures. In order to preserve and have the time to bring that to the screen, we had to make important choices."
Both Legendary and distributor Warner Bros embraced the idea of a two-part Dune adaptation "right at the start". Villeneuve even hoped to shoot both movies simultaneously "but it was too expensive, too big, and I think the studio wanted to see what would happen with the first one before we start to move forward."
The decision ultimately proved a blessing. "Because I would be dead right now! I don’t know how Peter Jackson did it," he concedes. "We were working in extreme conditions – in the storms, high winds, high heat. So it's good to recharge, to regroup, to dream a bit more, to bring something new to Dune: Part Two."
Before Villeneuve can return to Arrakis, audiences still have to take their maiden voyage across the stars. Set thousands of years in the future, Dune is the story of Paul Atreides, heir apparent to his father Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) on their home planet of Caladan. Under orders of the Emperor, House Atreides is assigned fiefdom over Arrakis. Also known as Dune, the desert planet is the universe's sole source of the spice melange, a valuable, mind-altering narcotic that, among other things, makes warp space navigation possible.
Timothée Chalamet on why Dune was a no-brainer
"Working with great directors is the biggest priority for me. To have a director like Denis, who’s in the prime of his career, working on a project of this size, in addition to the source material being so influential, and then the role within that of Paul Atreides being something so fun to wrestle with – this great, terrible purpose that he feels – it all made Dune the most desirable project to work on."
The outgoing Harkonnens, led by the monstrous Baron (Stellan Skarsgård), have no intention of accepting their expulsion from Arrakis peacefully, while the native Fremen, who live in harmony with the desert, fight for the preservation of their people and planet, including the immense sandworms, which devour anyone foolish enough to attract their attention.
All this happens at a crucial time for Paul. Every night he dreams – or are they visions? – of a young Fremen woman, Chani (Zendaya), while the mystical Bene Gesserit sisterhood believe Paul could be the messianic Kwiswatz Haderach – a being with powerful prescient abilities that they've been working towards the arrival of for millenia.
"It was really a movie inspired by Timothée [Chalamet]," says Villeneuve, who co-wrote Dune with the actor in mind months before he officially signed on. "Paul Atreides is a rock star. You need someone that will lead a whole planet, literally. You need someone that has tremendous charisma."
In the novel, Paul is just 16 years old. Chalamet was 23 at the time of filming, though Villeneuve and director of photography Greig Fraser were frequently struck by how young he looked through the lens. More important was that Chalamet convey Paul's precocious wisdom and capacity to adapt. "He has a seriously old soul," Villeneuve says. "He's someone that is very, very thoughtful and intellectual, and he's an insane actor. He brought that turmoil, that hurricane inside Paul Atreides."
The spice is right
Chalamet had been keeping tabs on the production from the moment it was announced, and would fortuitously find himself at many of the same events as Villeneuve over the course of 2017, as the pair did the publicity rounds for Blade Runner 2049 and Call Me By Your Name. "I would always try to put myself in front of him, and just say 'Hi', and not be annoying or burdensome," a modest Chalamet remembers. "I just tried to put myself on his radar, because I knew what a great part Paul Atreides was." After circling each other for months, Villeneuve invited Chalamet to meet him in Cannes, where he was serving on the Festival jury. The pair agreed to work together on the spot.
From there, Villeneuve built the cast around Chalamet, recruiting choice collaborators from previous films, including Sicario's Josh Brolin as Paul's mentor and war master Gurney Halleck, Blade Runner 2049's Dave Bautista as the barbaric 'Beast' Rabban Harkonnen, and Prisoners' David Dastmalchian as the twisted Harkonnen mentat (a sort of human computer, it's a whole thing) Piter De Vries.
But the wildly star-studded cast was largely new to the filmmaker. In addition to Isaac, Ferguson, Zendaya and Skarsgård, Aquaman star Jason Momoa jumped at the chance to play greatest fighter in the galaxy Duncan Idaho, Javier Bardem leads the Fremen as man of few words Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling wields the deadly Gom Jabbar as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohaim, while Sharon Duncan Brewster stars as gender-swapped Arrakis ecologist Dr. Liet Kynes.
The cast paint a picture of Villeneuve as director with an unwaveringly clear vision for Dune, but one refreshingly open to collaboration. Like Paul Atreides, whose subconscious thoughts reveal visions of possible futures, Villeneuve was often guided by images that came in his sleep – an opportunity, perhaps, to reconnect with the teenage dreamer inside.
"He'll call me at like three o'clock in the morning," Brolin explains, "And he'll go [adopts French accent] 'Listen, my friend, I had a dream last night. I need to talk to you. I don't think this scene works. I think we need to…' So he relies a lot on his imagination." A common sentiment among the cast is that Villeneuve could sell sand at the beach, according to Ferguson, thanks to his infectious passion for Herbert's world. "It was a bible for him, since he was young. And I got to be on the receiving end of him explaining his love. He could have given me any role, and I would do it."
Epic scale
Another key appeal for the cast – many well-versed in blockbuster filmmaking – was the insistence on shooting as much of the film as feasibly possible for real, with towering sets constructed at Origo Studios in Budapest, while Wadi Rum in Jordan and Abu Dhabi doubled for Dune's vast desert expanse. Reuniting with production designer Patrice Vermette, a regular collaborator going back to Prisoners, the pair agreed that "Paul needed to be put in an environment that was of a massive scale; a scale that he has never experienced," Vermette says. "So it's totally overwhelming."
For the Atreides' rugged home on Caladan (filmed in Norway), Vermette was inspired by his trips to the Canadian coast, symbolising "the death of an old world, but also the birth of something new". The massive city of Arrakeen, the seat of power on Arrakis, has at its pinnacle a ziggurat megastructure where the Atreides take up residence. Inspired by Soviet-era bunker architecture, Vermette constructed immense, 25ft tall chambers, with even larger sets – including the enormous Arrakeen staircase – assembled on an exterior backlot. "The sets that were built were just massive. They're unreal," adds Momoa. "It was pretty easy to be an actor, to be in that world."
Numerous full-scale ornithopters – Dune's dragonfly-like choppers – were built and could do everything Herbert imagined, short of taking off. Chalamet spent two weeks ahead of filming getting accustomed to the ornithopter cockpit, so that each flipped switch and button press could be accomplished with conviction on screen. For Villeneuve, the scale was vital in order to capture "that strong feeling of loneliness and isolation that one can feel on Arrakis". He would often think back to his time a decade earlier making Incendies, and how even Herbert's prose couldn't fully capture the desert's majesty. "The deeper you go into the desert, the closer you get to your inner self," Villeneuve considers. "It's like an inner journey. The infinity is a mirror of your own psyche. There's something about that that always amazed me."
Visual effects were a crucial element, of course. Without VFX house DNEG, who won the Oscar for Blade Runner 2049 back in 2018, there would be no sandworms, no twin moons dominating the Arrakis sky and significantly fewer fireworks when the spice hits the fan. But most of the cast attest to never seeing a single green or blue screen throughout the four-month shoot, and when set extensions were required Vermette and Fraser would instead use fabric screens dyed to the set's average colour so that the quality of light would never be compromised. "We scratched our head a lot, because we really wanted to give Denis and the actors immersive environments," Vermette says. "We stretched our limits."
Zendaya on why she wanted to play Chani
"This whole thing has been a magical experience. I've always kind of been a huge fan of sci-fi. I've always wanted to be a part of something that It feels like, quite literally, another world. Just being there, it was incredible. I was blown away by the entire experience and being able to work with Denis and Timothée and everybody. It blew my mind, and I just felt so lucky to be there, and be immersed in this. It really did feel like just being in a completely different world."
Bringing Arrakis to life convincingly was all-important because, as Villeneuve points out, "it’s probably the main character in Dune" – a cliché, but one that holds true. Counter-intuitively for a film set millennia from now, in a far off galaxy, Villeneuve resisted anything that felt too otherworldly. "I didn’t want to create an alien landscape that is so exotic, that you feel disconnected," he explains. "It should feel tactile, that you could be there on the planet. We needed to kill the exoticism, in a strange way."
That thinking extended to every aspect of the production, including the costume department, where co-costume designers Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan labelled the film's hybrid style "modieval" – more War of the Roses than Star Wars. Steering clear of genre inspirations, the pair undertook unconventional research. The black dresses of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, for example, were drawn from tarot cards; the chunky Atreides battle armor was modelled on medieval suits of armor; the Sardukar – the Emperor's elite mercenaries – mirrored the SS; while the Fremen "were really my French Resistance," says West. On some days, the costume department had to outfit four actual armies. "It was by far the biggest costume project I've ever done," West says.
No costume is more important to Dune, however, than the stillsuit. Worn primarily by the desert-dwelling Fremen to avoid a swift death in the barren dunes, the ingenious (but totally gross) body suit allows the wearer to recycle, distil and drink their own fluids, with minimal waste.
"It had to look like it really did function," notes West, who collaborated on the film's sartorial centrepiece with Morgan and concept artist Keith Christensen. "We came up with pumps in the boots that, with your motion from walking and running, would circulate all excreted body fluids into a kind of holding area. And we had these pouches where it would turn to gas, and then there were actually tubes going through these different layers that you can see in the suit, and the different openings for ventilation. The first time I showed Denis the stillsuit I knew, somehow, we had hit it."
Suiting up
Designed to fit like a glove, the stillsuits had to be built bespoke for a wide range of body types, each costume personalised with "little charms and hidden talismans". To ensure the actors didn't overheat under the baking Abu Dhabi sun, where temperatures could reach 40°C, each stillsuit was fitted with a cooling micro-layer between the skin and the costume "almost like a reverse wetsuit," says Morgan. "That's how we kept them dry and cool – we used a base layer that basically wicks the moisture away from the body." It worked, as West points out: "The actors never complained about it in the desert. So, to an extent, they were functional!"
The term 'modieval' could also apply to the film's dynamic, but low tech action. In Dune, the existence of personal shields that can only be penetrated by a slow moving object, like a blade, means close quarters swordplay is the only viable form of combat. "The shields force you to find a new way to fight, because you cannot land a fast blow," Villeneuve explains. "In a way, it's a superfast chess game. You have to perform a lot of moves to distract your opponent in order to find a way to bring a blade close to him, and kill him. It was very exciting to design." So exciting, in fact, that Villeneuve and fight choreographer Roger Yuan developed a second style, exclusively for Momoa's Duncan Idaho. "That is more of a samurai approach, and inspired by Kurosawa, where you have stillness, and very few blows, but the blows are very, very precise. That's a more advanced technique for a fighter like Duncan Idaho."
Following the messy middle ages combat of The King, Chalamet threw himself into training for Dune, shooting an early sparring session with Gurney that soon turns serious over the course of three days. "I was proud to do all of that fight," Chalamet says. "What was used in the movie has my stunt double, Lorenz [Hideyoshi Ruwwe], in some parts. But I was proud to at least shoot all of it." Chalamet might not look like a typical action lead, a fact the film will have some fun with, but Paul's proficiency lies in speed and strategy, not strength. "One thing I will say about Timothée," Villeneuve offers. "He's not Jason Momoa – we were making jokes – but he is in a very great physical shape."
If Chalamet simply wanted to show off his fighting chops, there are half a dozen superhero films released every year he could have signed up for. What makes Dune different is that it’s wrestling with big themes that are just as relevant now as they were 56 years ago. "Dune is a love letter to ecology. And not in a tacky way," says Villeneuve, who hopes that the film will help young viewers discover Dune at a similarly formative time of their lives as he did. "[Herbert's] really someone who embraced ideas that are linked with ecosystems and evolution, and how to dramatise that in the most eloquent and poetic way."
As for Chalamet, the fact that a film of this scale was speaking to the world we live in made the project all the more irresistible. "With the year and a half that we've all had, there's going to be an appetite for projects that are truth-telling," he notes. "Dune is something that, although written in the '60s, recognised the ransacking of the Earth was not without physical consequence, a lot of which we're dealing with now. You see that with the way the Harkonnen treat Dune; the colonisation of the planet is relevant to a lot of the conversations we’re having today about the present consequences of the everlasting power structures of oppression. It speaks to the planet's plight at large."
Two-parter
Which brings us to the sandworm sized elephant in the room when it comes to Dune: the film everyone will see in October is only half the story. As Villeneuve puts plainly, "There's no such thing as Dune 1 and Dune 2. It's Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two." But that hoped-for sequel isn't a sure thing. Villeneuve's films typically over perform commercially, but Blade Runner 2049 – a similarly cerebral, adult sci-fi – fell notably short at the box office. So what does Part One have to achieve for Part Two to become a reality?
"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it’s an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" Villeneuve says with a hearty laugh. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I’m very optimistic."
Dune's future prospects have been further complicated by the still-raging pandemic, and streaming service HBO Max, on which the film will debut on the same day it releases in cinemas in the US. Villeneuve was a vocal objector to the decision, penning a coruscating open letter shortly after the news broke. It's a move he's still not at peace with. "First of all, the enemy of cinema is the pandemic. That's the thing. We understand that the cinema industry is under tremendous pressure right now. That I get," Villeneuve concedes adding, however, "The way it happened, I'm still not happy. Frankly, to watch Dune on a television, the best way I can compare it is to drive a speedboat in your bathtub. For me, it's ridiculous. It's a movie that has been made as a tribute to the big-screen experience."
Despite the rocky road to screens so far, the fact that Dune will soon be opening the Venice Film Festival, nearly two months before it's released in cinemas, is a clear sign of confidence that positive word of mouth will follow. While the cast, all of whom have seen the film (some multiple times) can't help but offer rave reviews. "We're just extremely excited to get it out there, and are chomping at the bit, because of the delays," says Chalamet, who, much like Paul, already sees the future. "Talking with Denis and also Zendaya, we've really been excited about where these characters will go."
As for Villeneuve, he's currently hard at work on that return trip, praying to the makers that enough people share his dreams. "I'm writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I'm eight years old again," he says, flashing a childlike grin. "That's very uncommon for me. It's the first time I've experienced it where I'm watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' [laughs] I don't know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you."
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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