Movie magic didn't die with The Odyssey, as Dune 3 features a 55-ton spaceship that was built just to be buried in the first scene

At a time when many filmmakers are relying on VFX and CGI to create universes, Denis Villeneuve is keeping movie magic alive by insisting on building huge sets and props just for one scene in upcoming sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three.
In an interview with Variety at SCAD Savannah Film Festival, production designer Patrice Vermette revealed that his team built a 55-ton spaceship for the threequel's opening fight sequence. "We needed to put it underground and bury it. For the whole scene, it rains," said Vermette. "We only built one ship that you see the interior and exterior 360 degrees. Every two days, we had a crane during the day coming in, lifting it. And obviously, we had a pump system to take all the water out."
We can see a glimpse of the ship in question in the latest Dune 3 trailer. The absolutely massive craft sits in the background as the ornithopters set off for battle.
That seems like a lot of work for one scene, but Vermette said it was well "worth it," adding that the one directive he had from Villeneuve was "not to repeat sets." Vermette said, "The fun thing about working with Denis is we never want to repeat ourselves. Even though we're in the same world." However, Vermette pointed out that everything they made needed "to have a reason to exist" and "needs to tell a story. If it's an object that exists in this fantasy world, it needs to be grounded in reality."
Set nearly two decades after Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium in Dune: Part Two, Dune 3 sees the tyrant face the consequences of his harsh reign as threats emerge and a rebellion brews. The returning cast also includes Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Javier Bardem. The Odyssey star Robert Pattinson has been added as humanoid Scytale.
Though he wasn't able to give away any plot details, Vermette promised that the franchise's final movie is going to be “a major spectacle," likening the installment to the last act in a firework show. It sounds like the sci-fi saga is going to go out with a bang.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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