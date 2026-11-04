VisionQuest fans react to The Client's unmasking in episode 7: "How are they going to wrap all this in one episode?"

"I'm so confused by the ending, Ultron is the client?? and Friday is dead?? HOW ARE THEY GONNA WRAP ALL THIS IN ONE EPISODE OMG" asks one fan.
"I had a feeling about it last week after I learned that the AI's physical appearance was based on a person in the universe. However the preview of the Vision from WandaVision threw me off. I think the Ultron avatar is the grandson of Phineas Horton," speculates someone else.
This is a popular theory, too: "Ultron isn't the client. Ultron's face and personality are based on the guy who was the client. The client is who helped designed AI alongside Jo, and the hint is he's Phineas Horton’s grandson."
"I'm calling it now: The Client is the son of Dr Horton's daughter we saw in the beginning. They showed her taking a book, which presumably contained his notes and theories about artificial life," thinks someone else on Reddit. "My thinking is that he wants to gather all the AI/Synths under his control, which he does at the end of the episode when he takes Vision and Jocasta. As for his end goal? Who knows. Maybe he wants to create/become the ultimate artificial being. Maybe he wants to make all of humanity like that."
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"Well A lot of theories on The Client's identity just got whooshed away," says someone else, with another fan responding: "Super happy to be wrong honestly. I was expecting it to be JIM, not Ultron's fancy human avatar. Cannot wait to see who he really is. I think people will be correct about him being a descendant of Phineas Horton via Horton's daughter."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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