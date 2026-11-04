VisionQuest fans react to The Client's unmasking in episode 7: "How are they going to wrap all this in one episode?"

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VisionQuest fans are shocked by the latest twist

Paul Bettany as human Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)
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VisionQuest fans have been left reeling after episode 7's shock reveal of the Client's true identity.

The following contains spoilers for VisionQuest episode 7, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the episode, we finally learn that the Client is none other than… James Spader? It would seem the model for Ultron's human avatar is the mysterious figure, and that raises a whole lot of questions.

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"I'm so confused by the ending, Ultron is the client?? and Friday is dead?? HOW ARE THEY GONNA WRAP ALL THIS IN ONE EPISODE OMG" asks one fan.

"I had a feeling about it last week after I learned that the AI's physical appearance was based on a person in the universe. However the preview of the Vision from WandaVision threw me off. I think the Ultron avatar is the grandson of Phineas Horton," speculates someone else.

This is a popular theory, too: "Ultron isn't the client. Ultron's face and personality are based on the guy who was the client. The client is who helped designed AI alongside Jo, and the hint is he's Phineas Horton’s grandson."

"I'm calling it now: The Client is the son of Dr Horton's daughter we saw in the beginning. They showed her taking a book, which presumably contained his notes and theories about artificial life," thinks someone else on Reddit. "My thinking is that he wants to gather all the AI/Synths under his control, which he does at the end of the episode when he takes Vision and Jocasta. As for his end goal? Who knows. Maybe he wants to create/become the ultimate artificial being. Maybe he wants to make all of humanity like that."

"Well A lot of theories on The Client's identity just got whooshed away," says someone else, with another fan responding: "Super happy to be wrong honestly. I was expecting it to be JIM, not Ultron's fancy human avatar. Cannot wait to see who he really is. I think people will be correct about him being a descendant of Phineas Horton via Horton's daughter."

We don't have long to find out the truth – the final episode of VisionQuest will stream on Disney Plus next week, and you can use our VisionQuest release schedule to keep up to date.

For more, check out our VisionQuest review, or our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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