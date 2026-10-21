Who is The Client in VisionQuest? Our top Marvel theories

After four episodes, VisionQuest has already addressed several of the show's many mysteries, but the biggest question of all remains unanswered: who is The Client?
Paladin's mysterious patron remains in the shadows, for now. All we know is that he/she/it wants Vision for some unknown purpose and reason, and they're happy for Paladin to do whatever it takes to deliver on the contract.
So who is The Client? We have our theories, of course, which we'll dive into below. But first, a word of warning: if you're not up to date with VisionQuest episodes 3 and 4, turn back now as there are spoilers ahead. Still with us? Then take a trip down theory lane…
Who is The Client in VisionQuest? The top suspects
Ultron
Ultron may have softened up somewhat during his time in Vision's noggin, but as the end of episode 4 proves, he can still be uncompromisingly ruthless when it comes to it. Would it be a surprise if Ultron is The Client? Not especially. Though given that freedom is his ultimate goal, which he's now achieved by hijacking Vision's body, what need is there for his contract with Paladin? One key piece of evidence pointing to Ultron being The Client is that he's already been contacting Paladin via email/carrier pigeon, but this information was revealed so early in the run of the season that it might just be proof of the opposite.
Dr. Jospehine Carrington
As revealed in VisionQuest episode 4, the Butcherbird serial killer is, in fact. Dr. Josephine Carrington (aka Jocasta). Carrington was one of the key people responsible for the creation of a stable synthetic consciousness, or artificial general intelligence, at Markridge Biotech. Is it possible she hired Paladin? There's a slim chance, perhaps as a safety net should she fail. Though given Jocasta and Paladin come to blows in episode 3, this seems very unlikely at this stage.
Billy Maximoff
We know that Wanda and Vision's magical son, Billy Maximoff (aka Wiccan), is searching for his twin brother, Tommy, so it stands to reason that he'd also be on the hunt for his father as well. Whether he'd need to hire someone like Paladin to track him down, particularly when he's a powerful magic user himself, is another question. Though Paladin's already proven a far more successful tracker than Billy, as his Handler found Tommy in no time at all, so maybe Billy does need outside help after all. That said, we don't yet know if Billy is actually in VisionQuest, but some Marvel fans think they've already spotted him.
Wanda Maximoff
This feels even more unlikely than Billy, as showrunner Terry Matalas has said that while Wanda's shadow will loom large over VisionQuest, the Scarlet Witch won't be in the show. That said, the last time we saw Wanda, she was crushed under a mountain. If she's alive, it's possible that a weakened Wanda might need outside help to track down Vision, particularly one who tried to kill her the last time they came face to face. Unlikely, then, but not impossible.
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Jim Hammond
We already know that the first synthezoid, Jim Hammond, will figure into VisionQuest's story somehow, as a picture of the original Human Torch can be seen hanging in the lounge of Vision's mind space. We don't yet know how his artificial life came to an end in the MCU but… what if it didn't? Perhaps he's still out there, and perhaps he has business with Vision. Perhaps he no longer has a physical form, which may explain why he needs Paladin's help. Or perhaps we're barking up the wrong artificial tree.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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