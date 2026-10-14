Paladin explained: Who is VisionQuest's honor-bound bounty hunter?

VisionQuest finally puts Paul Bettany's synthezoid center stage for a story of fathers, sons, and what it means to be more human than human. A key figure introduced to the MCU in the eight-episode Disney Plus series is the bounty hunter Paladin (Todd Stashwick), but who is this killer with a code?
Paladin has a long history in Marvel comics (more on that later) and is set to play an important role in VisionQuest in the coming weeks, alongside the likes of James Spader's Ultron, Emily Hampshire's E.D.I.T.H. and Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Shepherd. There's more to this hired merc than meets the eye.
Below, we've broken down Paladin's role in VisionQuest so far, including some big changes from the comics. So read on for everything you need to know about the MCU's mysterious new addition. And once you're done, head over to our Jim Hammond deep dive.
Paladin makes quite the entrance in the VisionQuest pilot. After a failed attempt to ambush Vision leads to the death of Vision's friend Fiona, Paladin executes the sniper responsible. Evidently, Paladin takes his "no civilians" rule deathly seriously.
Paladin, we learn, has been hired by a mysterious Client to hunt and capture Vision. To what end, we don't yet know. Paladin is aided by his handler (Dianne Morgan) and, secretly, by Ultron, who has been corresponding with Paladin.
The resourceful hunter quickly works out something even Vision doesn't know – his son, Tommy, is alive. Unfortunately for Vision, Paladin gets to Tommy first and holds him hostage at Saint Mabyns, an insane asylum.
F.R.I.D.A.Y.'s research into Paladin unearths much information. He is the "last in a centuries-long line of hunters", but is a Paladin, rather than the Paladin. He works for the highest bidder without discrimination, and is "trained in every art and every weapon." He believes himself to be righteous, and he's bound by an unbreakable contract.
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He's clearly fearless as well, and after luring Vision to Saint Mabyn, Paladin critically damages the synthezoid by using adamantium shotgun rounds. Unfortunately for Paladin, his gun jams (or simply runs out of ammo), and Vision musters enough strength to send Paladin flying. But something tells us he'll be back, and a major thorn in Vision's side.
Who is Paladin in Marvel comics?
Paladin, aka Paul Denning, debuted in a 1978 issue of Daredevil. As in the show, Paladin isn't a villain, but a hired merc whose line of work frequently brings him into conflict with street-level superheroes – Spider-Man among them. While traditionally a lone operator, at points he's been a member of Heroes for Hire and the Thunderbolts.
In the comics, Paladin possesses superhuman strength and speed, though his weapon of choice is a stun gun. While he's been given a biker leathers makeover in the show, the goggles and helmet Paladin dons to battle Vision are a nod to the character's traditional comic book costume, which also incorporates a head covering with lenses.
Paladin is known to operate by a moral code – in one instance, he turned on a corrupt government agency in support of the very rebels he was hired to neutralize. He has access to cutting-edge resources, and one time even took down Captain America using nerve gas.
While VisionQuest marks Paladin's first live-action appearance, he previously popped up in an episode of the 2017 animated Spider-Man series.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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