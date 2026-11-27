Character customization in GTA has never been so good, and you even have two characters to fit this time around, meaning there are more choices than ever when picking Jason and Lucia's GTA 6 outfits, tattoos, and hairstyles.
You may have already seen just a few of the countless variants for Lucia's hair doing the rounds on socials, but since different shops and stylists offer different options, it's not always easy to find what you're after. That's where we come in. This is our growing list of our favorite GTA 6 outfits, including exactly where to pick them up for yourself, so make sure you have enough cash to spend by checking out our guide to the best ways to get money fast in GTA 6, then go shopping.
The best of Lucia's hair in GTA 6
The best hairstyles and colors for Lucia can usually be found in the Signature section at specific stylists, as this is where unique styles can be found that you can't just find everywhere.
Check out these styles and where to get them below:
Spiky Twin Buns - Clip & Fade
Dusty Pink and Brown color - Pearl Hair Salon
Goddess Braids - Crosstown Cutz
Bun and Forehead Curl - Crosstown Cutz
Warm Platinum color - Crosstown Cutz
Wavy High Ponytail and Braids - Clip & Fade
Intense Red color - Clip & Fade, Pearl Hair Salon
You've probably seen this Spiky Twin Buns style online as it seems to be the crowd-favorite Lucia style, and it can be found in the Signature section at Clip & Fade in Stockyard, Vice City. While this looks great with a solid hair color, I personally love this look with the pink color, as the contrast between Lucia's warm brunette roots and the bright pink spiky buns looks super cool. You can get this pink ombre dye at Pearl Hair Salon in Port Gellhorn.
If you prefer something a bit more natural and cultural, then give these gorgeous Goddess Box Braids a go - they're a very popular style right now. While I'd usually opt for a pop of color in Lucia's hair (to counter all that black I've got her wearing), this style best suits a nice warm brunette. You can get this in a few places, but I'd recommend Crosstown Cutz in, well, Crosstown, Vice City.
For something a little more sophisticated, try out this slicked back bun and forehead curl look with a platinum blonde or a deep, dark brown. This might be a style you want to try out for a night on the town rather than a bank heist or a day car jacking, but each to their own. Head to the stylist at Crosstown Cutz in Vice City to try it out.
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My personal favorite hairstyle for Lucia, though, is this wavy high ponytail and braids look that you can also get from Clip & Fade (can you figure out my top salon pick, yet?). Not only does it looks absolutely amazing on our female protagonist, but it shows off the incredible GTA 6 hair physics better than any other hairstyle I've seen yet.
While this style suits any color, I particularly think it looks great in a bright shade, so go for this Intense Red, again available at Clip & Fade, or the pink from above.
Lucia's best GTA 6 make up
It's very worth noticing the cool detail that Lucia's make-up smudges if she stays up too long without getting it touched up. This is more obvious in cut scenes than just exploring surroundings, so make sure you've got the best make-up on before starting a new mission.
These are our top picks:
Classic Vinewood - Hair by Clair
Celestial - Salon Belle
Smoky Bronze - Salon Belle
To make Lucia's make up stand out, it's worth picking something with a bright lip or bold eye. This Classic Vinewood look checks that first box with a super glossy red lip and a subtle smokey eye. Get it at Hair by Clair in Capri.
This one's a bit subtler on first glance, but on closer inspection, you'll see a cute smattering of gold stars lining Lucia's eyes, leading to this look's name: Celestial. What first drew me to this looks, though, was the gorgeous coral lipstick, and if you like it too, you can get it at Salon Belle in Rockridge.
Finally, this strong, smoky, retro look perfect compliments Lucia's attitude and many of her best outfits. I particularly love the dark liner - it's time that look came back. You can also find this look at Salon Belle in Rockridge.
Lucia's GTA 6 nail art options
My favorite nail art options for Lucia are:
Glossy Red Stars - Vintage Vice City pack
Brown Tortoiseshell - Salon Belle
Honestly, my favorite nails for Lucia are the retro Glossy Red Nails that can be picked up anywhere, but only with the Vintage Vice City Pack. This was a pre-order bonus, so you might already have it, but you can purchase the pack separately if not. With the pack, you can get this set anywhere that does nails, but you'll need to tab across to the 'Special Nails' menu.
If you don't have the Vintage Vice City pack and don't want to fork out real-life cash for a set of virtual nails, then I also love this long tortoiseshell set you can get from Salon Belle in Rockridge. It's tricky to find this salon, as it's located inside a residential block, but once you do, you can get these nails in long or short variants, as well as a load of other unique hair and nail designs.
Jason's hair and facial hair in GTA 6
These are my top picks for Jason's hair and facial hair in GTA 6:
Wavy Slick Back - any salon
Short Slick Back - Hair by Clair
Flat Top Mullet - Pearl Hair Salon
Honestly, Jason's standard haircuts are some of his best, and you can get those at any salon. Personally, I switch between this mid-length wavy slick back style and the long slick backstyle. You can always tweak the color to make it a bit more interesting, for example with a dusty blue bye from Pearl Hair Salon in Port Gellhorn or a bright pink or green from Clip & Fade.
Some good signature styles can be found for Jason, though, and this Short Slick Back look at Hair by Clair in Capri is among them, as one of the nicer shorter styles I've seen.
Look, sometimes, you may as well fit in with the locals, and there's no better way of doing that in the Port Gellhorn area than with a good old mullet. Whether or not you want to change it up by the time you get to Vice City is up to you, but you'll find this iconic style at Pearl Hair Salon in south Port Gellhorn.
Lucia's best outfits in GTA 6
Selecting and showcasing the best outfits for Lucia is a near impossible task, honestly, as there are just so many options out there. However, I've listed a few of my personal favorites below to give a brief snapshot of what's on offer and what each store stocks.
Crop top and jeans
Sexy midi-skirt
Serving '70s
Grunge
For a cool, casual day-to-night outfit, I just love this look on Lucia. These pants are my absolute go-to since they look great paired with any bodysuit or crop top (I'm also a big fan of the red high-neck bodysuit from location). However, you're not going to get away with an underboob crop top quite this short in real life without constant anxiety of a wardrobe malfunction, so I figure why not wear one when you know it's not going anywhere. You could always put something over the top until it's time to hit clubs if you're feel self-conscious.
Okay, I like wearing black, and that seems to be a trait I'm forcing onto Lucia, too, but that doesn't mean you have to. The bodysuit I've paired with the skirt above only comes in a black, but there are other similar one-pieces available in red, purple, and even leopard print, if that's your thing. Check them out at the back of Ferruccio Tucci stores.
Similarly, this gorgeous thigh-split skirt comes in other colors too, making them look more like beach wear, while this soft black can comfortably be worn in any environment. Sadly, I can't remember where I picked the skirt up, but as soon as I find it again, I'll update you here.
This one again is part of the Vintage Vice City pack, but how could I not include it as one of Lucia's best looks. It's a no-brainer - Lucia looks great alongside Jason in his equivalent fit, and they both work it particularly well against a classic GTA 6 car like the Dundreary Chino. Just get that beaut kitted out at your local mod shop, and you'll be ready to ride around Leonida in style.
Provided you've got the Vintage Vice City pack, you can unlock this look at any clothing retailer marked with a yellow price tag. You'll have to equip the hair and make-up separately, but you can do both at most hair salons.
Finally, you can't go wrong with a cute grungy outfit for Lucia, and this pair of baggy jeans from Mid is among the easiest pieces to team with any of her cute top options. One of my favorites, though, is this bandana top from Aline's Thrift Store in La Perle. Finally, get Lucia a pair of comfy Vans-style slip-ons from Mid to finish of the look.
Jason's best outfits in GTA 6
As with Lucia, there are far too many options to choose from, so here's just a few options to inspire and to give an example of what different stores have to offer.
Double Denim
The laid-back Leonidian
Formal wear
Rocker
Slater are denim specialists, and you'll even be able to pick up this ready-made outfit in their stores across Leonida. It's a classic American look, and if you want to go all Justin and Britney on us, you can pick up a matching denim look for Lucia while you're there.
Unlike with Lucia, I like to put a bit more color into Jason's clothes, and I love this combo that just screams classic Floridian - I mean Leonidian - smart casual. You'll be able to pick up the knit shirt from the This That chain of stores, while the green pants can be found in any of the Nola branches across Vice City. Both offer a variety of smart-casual garments for both Jason and Lucia.
I'm still not sold on this particular pair of shoes, though, so have a browse for a pair you like. Footwear can be found in both clothes stores and dedicated shoe shops, so there's plenty of choice.
There's nothing quite like rocking up to a bank robbery looking this suave - no one's expecting you to pull out a pistol in an outfit like this. You can pick up a suit for both Jason and Lucia at Ferruccio Tucci formalwear stores across the map, though Lucia's don't look as good. Instead, browse the bodysuits for her while you're here.
Finally, we've gone for a casual rocker look, mainly thanks to this t-shirt and jacket found at Aline's Thrift Store in La Perle. Team them with some jeans and either some boots or a pair of Vans knock offs from Mid, then complete the look with headphones from any local tech shop.
GTA 6 couples tattoos
If you're working on keeping your GTA 6 relationship status high, then you might want to consider getting matching tattoos with your beau. There aren't many of these, and one is locked behind a special side quest, but I can't get enough of this 'In this Life...' '...and the next' pair. This is another one I've had equipped for a while and can't quite remember where I got it, but I'm looking, and I'll update you here when I find it.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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