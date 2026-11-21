Breaking and entering is more complicated than it's ever been before in a Grand Theft Auto game. You never know what's behind a locked door – cash to be grabbed, narcotics to be fences, safes to be broken into. The problem is that breaking open doors creates a lot of noise, and will set off alarms. Thankfully, there is another way. All you need is to find the Snap Gun in GTA 6.
The Snap Gun is a lockpicking device that can be acquired by progressing through the main story, and it's perhaps the most important piece of equipment in the game (beating out the Slim Jim and the Key Cloner). Below I'm going to walk you through how to get the GTA 6 Snap Gun and how to use it.
How to get a Snap Gun
The Snap Gun is locked behind progression. You'll need to complete Yasmani's Jewelry Jobs in Chapter 3, a fence-specific GTA 6 mission that unlocks after you've completed Boobie Time. You'll be introduced to Yasmani, one of the key vendors in GTA 6 who will pay a premium for marked bills and jewellery you've stolen. He'll give you the Snap Gun so that Jason and Lucia can properly assist in a few heists of high-end jewellery stores in Vice City.
If a door is locked, there's a very good chance that you can use the Snap Gun to open it. Walk up to a door and, rather than pressing Square/X to break it open, press Triangle/Y instead. This will let you use the Snap Gun, where you're then required to use the left analogue stick to find the sweet spot and then pump the right-trigger until a meter fills. You'll hear the click when the lock is picked.
The Snap Gun is particularly useful when you're robbing Pawn Shops, Jewellery stores, and other key locations – so long as you've already threatened the clerks and guards to stay still while you work. The Snap gun circumvents alarm systems installed in stores to monitor the door.
It's worth noting here that in certain locations that carry a lot of cash or valuables, a Snap Gun won't be enough. If you walk up to a door and it's only asking for explosives, then a sticky bomb or grenade is what's required – just prepared for the alarms to go off and for the cops to be in hot pursuit.
Head to our GTA 6 Guides and Walkthrough hub to find answers to your questions, or scroll through the table below to find key tips on how to make your money go even further in Leonida.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.