Whether you're looking for GTA 6 safe codes for story missions or just for grabbing some quick cash around Leonida, you can find over 50 safes in GTA 6. Some of these are locked with codes and others can be broken into, with the former typically offering larger rewards.
Unfortunately, aside from safes you come across in story missions and major side quests, most safe codes are randomized, but I can at least help you there by guiding you on how to obtain them. Either way, you've got a few options at your disposal when it comes to cracking safes in GTA 6, so here's everything you need to know.
How to find GTA 6 safe codes
There are two methods of getting GTA 6 safe codes:
Threatening staff until they give it up
Finding it written down somewhere in the vicinity, using Focus nearby to highlight it.
Which you'll need depends on the location, but by using your Focus by pressing down on L3 and R3/LS and RS, you can highlight the location of the safe code if there is one. If you can't see one, you probably need to threaten the staff by holding down the LT/L2 button and then press X/Square to threaten. Eventually, the threaten option will turn into a 'Safe code?' option, as seen in the image above. The Avery Pawn Shop GTA 6 safe code is an example of one of these, so why not use that to try it out.
Alternatively, safes that require a code can be blown open using sticky bombs. These are only unlocked once you reach the Credit Checked mission in Chapter 3, but as I've explained in my dedicated guide to getting into the Kingpin Bowling safe in GTA 6, there are a few you can pick up at the alley - and presumably other places around the GTA 6 map - before you unlock them at Ammu-Nation.
These are the set GTA 6 safe codes that are the same for every player:
Brooks Boatworks: 6823
Kingpin Bowling Alley: 0330
La Cascera Motel: 6969
Trailer south of Grassrivers: 44017
Aside from the 0420 safe code that's given to you in Chapter 1, there are three main safe codes you'll need when gathering funds in GTA 6, and they're all related to the Kolt gang in Port Gellhorn. All three codes are found in the same place, Brooks Boatworks, but since they're set, you can use them from our list above without having to go looking for them. This won't save you a lot of trouble, though, as you'll still have to get past the gang in all three locations anyway.
There then appear to be a handful of other safe codes that aren't randomized, due to the nature of how you find the code, and I'll add those to the list above as I find them.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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