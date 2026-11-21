If you're looking to upgrade the quality of the car you're driving around Leonida in, there's a good chance you're wondering how to clone keys in GTA 6. While you can steal basic vehicles right from the beginning of the game, either by smashing the window or using a slim jim, keyless cars require specialist equipment before you're able to make off with the ride.
With that in mind, I'm going to explain how to get the GTA 6 Key Cloner and how you can use it to steal more expensive vehicles.
How to get a Key Cloner in GTA 6
The GTA 6 Key Cloner isn't available until you progress into Chapter 3 of the GTA 6 Mission list. It's the 17th main story mission where you'll be asked to Steal the Zorrusso For Randy, a new vehicle fence who will pay top-dollar for luxury cars and will even ask you to collect rare vehicles on his behalf.
To do that, you'll need to be able to clone keys in GTA 6. Randy will install the Key Cloner application on your phone as part of this mission. It isn't possible to clone keys until you have reached this point.
How to clone keys in GTA 6
With the Key Cloner application installed on your phone, you're now able to get inside nicer cars and drive them away. Use the WAiNK app on your phone by holding Up on the D-pad to identify whether a car requires a key cloner to get inside, and whether the vehicle has any security trackers.
So long as you have the Key Cloner, just walk up to the driver's side door and press Triangle/Y to begin cloning the key. You'll need to rotate the right-thumbstick until you find the sweet spot, which will be indicated by a lour whirring sound and rumble in your controller. You're now able to get inside without setting off the car alarm.
FYI, keyless cars have trackers
Just because you can get inside a keyless vehicle easily enough, it doesn't mean that there aren't consequences. This class of vehicle will typically have trackers installed, which can be identified by pressing up on the D-pad once you're behind the wheel (look underneath the vehicle name).
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Standard Trackers are easy enough to deal with, so long as you don't attract the attention of the police. It's worth noting that you are restricted from making modifications to cars with standard trackers, at least until you drive them to Randy's garage and register it as a personal vehicle in GTA 6.
Advanced Trackers are more of a problem. These will ping your exact location to cops as soon as you begin to drive too slowly. You also won't be able to fence (or own) this class of vehicle until you've progressed far enough through Randy's Wish List of stolen cars – Advanced Trackers are too hot to handle until then.
Head over to our GTA 6 Guide and Walkthrough hub to find all the helpful hints and tips you need. You can also find key GTA 6 vehicles guides below.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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