You're going to need to learn how to respray cars in GTA 6, whether that's because you're trying to remove any Vehicle Heat that you may have accrued or you just want to customize your Personal Vehicles. There are two ways to go about doing this in Leonida - Pay 'n' Sprays and Mod Shops - though you need to have cash to spare in your BuckMe online bank account
You can visit any Pay 'n' Spray location in GTA 6 to have your vehicle resprayed. This will remove any vehicle heat that the car has earned, should it have been spotted by the cops while you were committing a crime or fleeing a crime scene. It's worth noting that you can't enter a Pay 'n' Spray shop while the cops have a visual on you (indicated by fully-filled Wanted Stars on the HUD).
To locate your neared Pay 'n' Spray location, you'll need to open up the GTA 6 Index and navigate to the Vehicles tab. Click Pay 'n' Spray and the menu will list all the vendors you've discovered, in order of shortest drive. Click your intended destination to set a GPS marker on your minimap.
If you want a more exotic paintjob, you'll want to visit one of the various Mod Shop locations in GTA 6. You can discover these by going through the GTA 6 Index that I noted above, and clicking the Mod Shop option inside.
Once you're in the Mod Shop menu, click R1/RB to scroll to the 'Cosmetics' tab. From here you'll be able to respray your vehicle in a variety of different colors, styles, and palettes. Click Right on the D-Pad to switch between paint types in GTA 6, with different mod shops offering different options depending on its speciality.
This is also where you can change up the customizable liveries, decals, and plates on your car in GTA 6. If you're after something special, from the Mod Shop section of the Index, look for whether there's a blue wrench icon next to the location name – this denotes that it specializes in your current vehicle type and will have a number of exclusive items to browse.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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