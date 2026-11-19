There will come a time during your adventures in GTA 6 that you own too many weapons. This sounds like a great problem to have, but the reality is that it can make quickly equipping your favorite longarms and sidearms from the trunk of your vehicle a bit of a nightmare – particularly if you have the cops or gangs chasing you down.
Most Ammu-Nation stores have a weapons locker – basically every location besides Pawn shop variants. Approach the green locker, and you'll either press L1/LB to manage your loadout or Triangle/Y to manage your weapons.
What you want to do here is click the 'Manage Weapons' option. This will let you see every weapon that you own, all of the Unique Weapon Variants that you have purchased/discovered, and plenty more besides – so long as it's a weapon that you own, this is where you can recover lost or destroyed guns.
How to save and remove weapons from your trunk in GTA 6
The Ammu-Nation Weapons Locker is also where you can add guns to the trunk of your Personal Vehicle in GTA 6 – ensuring that you have fast and easy access to them while on the move. A good tip here is that you can press Square/X on every category of weapon to either add or remove it from your trunk. If there's a weapon you've unlocked but aren't otherwise interested in – remove it from your trunk in GTA 6 to ensure it isn't getting in the way of the weapons you do want access to.
How to equip Unique Weapon Variants in GTA 6
It's from this screen where you can also equip any Unique Weapon Variants. If you have one available for a particular weapon, you'll see a golden gun icon in the bottom left corner. Press Triangle/Y to access a sub-menu that will let you view and equip the variant, or select your own personally modified version of the weapon instead if you own the base version already.
Should you be in a hurry you can also directly equip sidearms, longarms, explosives, melee weapons, and other items from the Ammu-Nation weapons locker. Just be warned: the employees may not take kindly to seeing you brandish a rifle in their store, no matter how much money you just spent purchasing GTA 6 weapon mods.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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