Found a cool gun in GTA 6 and want to keep a hold of it for future criminal activities? Then you're going to need to know how weapon ownership works. Just because you came across a firearm in your travels, doesn't mean that you can keep it forever.
There are both owned and unowned weapons, and understanding the difference can help ease some frustration the next time you go to manage your loadout in GTA 6 and find that the awesome assault rifle you had a few hours ago has gone missing.
How weapon ownership works in GTA 6
Owned weapons must be either purchased from Ammu-Nation stores located all across Leonida or be otherwise gifted to you by a character in one of the GTA 6 Missions. Buying a weapon with Pocket Cash or your BuckMe account will give a copy of it to both Jason and Lucia, regardless of which character made the original purchase. However, the weapons must be modified and equipped independently.
If you drop a weapon (a good thing to do while trying to shake your GTA 6 Wanted Level) then they can always be recovered from the trunk of your personal vehicle or from a weapons locker located at most Ammu-Nation stores around Leonida.
Unowned Weapons function a little differently. This classification counts for any weapons that are dropped by enemies or located in the world ambiently (with one exception which I'll get to in a moment). These guns and melee weapons can't be recovered if they are lost, nor can they be owned for long-periods of time or modified at Ammu-Nation stores. If you find yourself Wasted or Busted, they will also be lost forever.
The exception here are Unique Weapon Variants, which can be discovered as you explore a certain location (look for a golden gun icon on the minimap to help pinpoint these, typically found at special spots and illegal operation hideouts). While a Unique Weapon Variant in GTA 6 can't be modified, once they have been acquired they are permanently unlocked for both Jason and Lucia regardless of whether you've already purchased the base weapon. You can learn how to store, recover, and equip new weapons to your GTA 6 loadout here.
How to unlock new guns at Ammu-Nation
Most Ammu-Nation stores will only carry a small selection of firearms at the beginning of the game. But the more you invest in new weapons, the faster key locations will begin to expand their stock. Over time, based on the number of weapons you purchase globally, you'll find that more guns will become available for purchase. There are also premium Ammu-Nation stores which will sell a wider range of weapons, offer exclusive cosmetic options, and more.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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