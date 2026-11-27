Missions that permanently boost max Health, Stamina, and Focus in GTA 6 appear in a few places. However, you'll never know there's a buff until you complete them and all but one are hidden away, meaning you'll need to find them by chance or get lucky.
As well as being worth seeking them out if you want to buff your stats, they also include some of the best and weirdest missions in the game, so it's a double win if you do go after them. I've not included the meditation spots in GTA 6 that also boost your max Focus here, as that's a whole thing in it's own right.
All GTA 6 max stat boost missions
The map above shows where you you start each mission. Some are single hit jobs where you do one thing and get the boost, others require a few steps and you might have to wait to continue.
Alien abduction - Increase max Health, Stamina, and Focus
Final Flush - Increase max Stamina
Crop Dusting mission - Increase max Stamina
Circles of Hell - Increase max Health
Mushroom trip obstacle course - Increase max Stamina
I've covered the whole GTA 6 aliens thing fully already, but the short version is you need to be abducted (the map shows where it happened for me), by looking out for an abandoned car at night with all its light flashing. After that you need to sleep, where a dream will show you the rest of the way. Read my full guide for all the details but completing this will permanently increase your Health, Stamina, and Focus
2. Final Flush
The GTA 6 Final Flush mission can be started by scanning the QR code you find in the bathroom marked above. It's at Corsair Key, near where you start the game. Once you've done that you'll get a second marker to meet someone at a waffle house. Read our guide for the full walkthrough, but at the end of it you'll come out with a permanent increase in max Stamina.
3. Mutant Strawberry mission
This is the only mission that's pointed out to you when you scan the crop dusting poster outside the motel reception in chapter 2. This will direct you to McKittrick Farm marked on the map above. You'll need to dust the crops first but that will then lead to a mission later where you need to get some chemicals. Complete that and you'll have the chance to eat a mutated strawberry that will permanently increase your max Stamina. You'll get a text later to close out this mission and, while there are no more stat boosts, I highly recommend seeing how it all ends.
4. Circles of Hell mission
The Circles of Hell mission sees you visit Satan and blow him away Doom style. You'll need to find the garage marked above in Port Gellhorn somewhere around midnight. You'll know it's the right time because it'll be open and lit up red. Talk to the people inside and go with them to meet the dark lord and kill him. If you fail at all at this point, check the wooden throne for some more 'shrooms so you can try again. Defeat the hordes and you'll get a permanent increase to your max Health, plus a shotgun and t-shirt.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
5. Trippy obstacle course
If you head all the way out to Lake Tallaloko north of Milliport you'll find a logging yard full of felled trees. Make your way to the location on the map and you'll find a yellow shipping crate you can enter. At least one person here at GR reported needing the cut-off tool in GTA 6 to open it, but when I found it (before having the tool) it was just open. Inside you'll find a mysterious psychedelic box you can interact with. Do that and you'll have to complete a trippy obstacle course made of crates and logs. Get through it and you'll get a permanent max Stamina increase and new tattoo.
6. Shooting Iguanas
Head roughly to this area on the map (near where you can get abducted by aliens at night) and listen out for shouting and gunfire in the woods, near the road construction site. Here you’ll find a group of self-proclaimed ‘ecologists’ doing some environmental hunting of invasive species. Pick up the Duke 556 Assault Rifle on the barrel to begin the ‘practice round’ shooting static targets such as pumpkins, and then you’ll be prompted to wager $250 on the main challenge - shooting a bunch of iguanas released from a cage. Win and you'll get $250 plus a max Focus increase.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.