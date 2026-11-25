The GTA 6 alien mission starts with an abduction that leads to some weird dreams, and eventually sends you off to literally find what's out there. Spoilers obviously abound for everything I'm about to tell you below, but if you want to see what the latest instalment of Grand Theft Auto's alien stuff is, read on.
How to be abducted by aliens in GTA 6
To start everything off you first need to be abducted. There's an element of luck here but what you're looking is to see a car by the side of the road with all its doors open and lights going crazy. It seems like there might be a few locations it can happen, and it can only happen at night, but for me it was here in Port Gellhorn:
Follow the cars headlights and you should see some clothes scattered around. Using your flashlight and Focus you'll see more clothes making a trail you can follow. Eventually you'll see a light, and pick up something... else with your Focus. I won't spoil it too much:
Once this sequence plays out you'll get the objective to go back to the woman's car. This is what triggers your own abduction experience. Once that's done you'll wake up by the side of the road apparently unharmed.
How to start the alien mission in GTA 6
To continue the GTA 6 alien quest you'll need to go to sleep to trigger some dreams. It might take a day or two but keep sleeping and you should eventually have some strange dreams. It needs to be the same character that was abducted, obviously, in case you're not seeing anything happen.
This dream is actually an explainer on how to rescue an alien, although there's a tricky puzzle to get past first.
How to get past the alien eggs in GTA 6
Leaving the room you woke up in will take you to a large dark room full of eggs with a bright light at the center. The eggs will explode if you get too close, and once a few have popped you'll be grabbed by a tentacle. This will restart the dream with the option to 'give up', but don't. If you're having trouble all you need to do is sneak past slowly. If you crouch and keep your speed as low as possible you shouldn't pop any eggs, no matter how angry they look.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You'll need to find a path through the eggs as it's a bit of a maze, but as long you move low and slow you should be able to reach the light in the middle easily, which will end this sequence.
How to complete the alien dream puzzle in GTA 6
Once past the alien eggs you'll reach a room with a model solar system in it. The Earth is actually a picture of a location, so examine that and move on.
Next you'll see a keypad with a series of lines over it. These lines denote the alien key pad code and are randomised. For me it was 3214 but you might have something different.
Don't worry about memorising it, as it will be noted like the GTA 6 safe codes you can find elsewhere. Once you're through you'll find a control panel to use. Switch it on and you'll see four buttons you'll need to turn green:
Pushing any button will cycle the light either side of it through off, orange and then green. Using that info you'll need to make all the lights green and then press another button to reveal three doors ahead of you.
Through to door on the left you'l find some milk to fetch, and through the door on the right you'll find a machine you can put the milk in. The door in the middle has a burning sun inside that will kill you. We don't open the middle door.
Get the milk and take it to the machine. Placing it in the slot will then end this whole sequence and you'll wake up.
Where to find the alien in GTA 6
The radio tower you saw in your dream is at the location shown on the map above - just above Shoeless Keys. Drive there and use your car to encourage the gates to open, as there's barbed wire everywhere. Go around the building to this door and head inside:
Immediately inside you'll see some stairs down to a door locked with a keypad. Use the code you got in your dream to open it. This will then take you down via lift to a control room where you'll find a tape you can play on a table, and then repeat what you learned in the dream:
Turn on the console and press the buttons to make all four lights turn green.
Go through the left door to get the milk
Go through the right door to put it in the machine
We still don't open the middle door.
Putting the milk in the machine will open the door and reveal the alien. However, make sure you have full health before you pick it up. The second you grab the ET poison gas will start flooding the place, and you'll need to get to the lift as fast as possible while your health drains.
Head outside and let the events play out. When it's all over you'll have your health, stamina and focus all permanently increased. For reasons your car will probably be impounded and end up at the police station nearest your current home.
If you are miles from home at this point, simply switch to the other character and then call up and arrange to meet. This will teleport whoever was stranded immediately back to you.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.