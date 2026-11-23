There's a GTA 6 serial killer to find once you reach Chapter 2. You may have noticed three missing person posters in the Starlet Motel reception - three Port Gellhorn tourists went missing over 20 years ago, yet no one has been able to locate them. However, the posters include a tip line number you can ring, should you happen to find the missing people. This GTA 6 side mission is easy to miss, but finding all three missing tourists leads you to a deranged serial killer – a bit like in the Red Dead Redemption 2 Killer Clue mystery. However, whether you decide to hunt down the killer alone or with your partner has consequences on how this mission plays out.
How to start the Missing Person mission in GTA 6
The Missing Person GTA 6 mission can be started in GTA 6 Chapter 2 as Lucia (or as Jason once you unlock the ability to switch characters in GTA 6). To start this GTA 6 mission go to the bunker-like warehouse slightly north-east of Moses' garage in Port Gellhorn. It's a long dome building covered in overgrown foliage and graffiti with a shutter on its front – you can see it if you look right from the front of Moses' garage. If you try to break in through the shutter, the shutter immediately drops as soon as you try to lift it. Instead, go to the north-east side of the building and you'll find a space you can crawl through to get in.
Once inside, turn left and walk straight, then enter the small room with the red light on your right. Go through this room and into the next one; it appears to be a trophy room, inside which you'll find two missing posters on the right-hand wall and an armchair facing a row of lockers. Each locker contains creepy framed photographs of the missing tourists from the posters and what appears to be their belongings. Examine each of the three sets of photographs carefully as the images hint where you'll find that missing person.
Below, I've broken down where you can find each of the three missing people in GTA 6, with a more detailed breakdown available in the sections which follow.
Susanne Keeble location: Inside the trunk of her pink car in the junkyard behind the Port Gellhorn Pay 'N' Spray.
Patrick Murray: Under the floorboards of an abandoned trailer in the trailer park north of the water tower in Port Gellhorn.
Donald Miller: In his submerged car, found in the lake that sits on the border between Port Gellhorn and Wild Hog Point.
Susanne Keeble location
Susanne Keeble's photographs are found in the first locker in the creepy building's trophy room. The first photo appears to show her pink car outside a junkyard and the second shows a close off of her car, which has the license plate "PRTTYGRL."
Head to the Port Gellhorn Pay 'N' Spray and go behind the garage to find the junk yard (slightly south-east). At the junkyard's entrance, look left to see a "No Parking" sign, and you should spot Susanne's pink car behind it. Jump the fence and press Y/Triangle to open the trunk. You'll find Susanne's remains inside. Select Y/Triangle to report the body to the Kelly County Missing Persons Tip Line.
Patrick Murray location
Patrick Murray's locker is the second one (from the left) in the trophy room. His photographs show a trailer in the shadow of a water tower and a newspaper clipping. The water tower is in north-east Port Gellhorn, so head toward there and you should see the tower's orb-shaped structure in the distance.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Once you arrive at the water tower, jump the fence north of it to enter a trailer park that's in its shadow – like in the photograph. Enter the accessible trailer that's closest to the tower/fence you jumped (a dog barks at the door). When you enter the trailer look at the gap in the floorboards to your right, then select Triangle/Y to examine the floorboards. Your character will lift the floorboards to find Patrick Murray's remains under the floor. Select Triangle/Y to report the body to Kelly County TIp Line, but this time, someone will answer your call.
Donald Miller location
The third and final locker contains photographs of Donald Miller, with the images taken at a lake near a snarled tree. The lake in the images is the one that is shaped like a U with a tail, right on the border between Port Gellhorn and Wild Hog Point, southwest of Port Gellhorn, just before the bridge.
Look for the tree and you'll find a submerged car next to the tree stump near it. Wade into the water and then press Y/Triangle when prompted to examine the car, revealing Donald Miller's remains in the passenger seat. Once again, press Triangle/Y on your controller to report the body.
Return to the trophy room alone or with your partner in GTA 6
After finding the final body, you need to wait until the Kelly County TIp Line contact calls you. This can take some time and I didn't receive a call until night, after unlocking Jason as a playable character again by completing the Chapter 2 Breakfast Run mission. It appears you need access to both characters before you can progress this GTA 6 side mission.
When the TIp Line contact does call, he'll tell you that he's looked into the evidence you've collected and he thinks there's another victim. He asks you to meet him back at warehouse where you found the lockers (officially called the creepy building) to discuss his findings.
How the rest of this mission plays out depends on whether you meet the contact alone or as a pair. If you go to the warehouse as a couple, completing the Missing Person mission is easier, but completing it alone is more exciting and offers the opportunity to increase your GTA 6 relationship status. Stop reading here if you want to avoid spoilers.
Option 1: Return to the trophy room alone in GTA 6
Head back to the creepy building in Port Gellhorn as either Jason or Lucia. Once again, crawl through the gap in the wall and follow the stranger's calls into the trophy room. When you enter the room, you'll meet the ominous Alvan West, who points you toward the end locker, where you find a photograph of Jason and Lucia. Immediately Alvan attacks you, holding a chloroform cloth to your nose and mouth. Regardless of whether you successfully struggle or not, Alvan will kidnap you.
You then switch to your partner, who receives a suspicious message asking you to meet them at an abandoned mine near the Kalaga Reservoir in Lummox County's Mount Kalaga National Park. When you arrive at the waypoint, enter the abandoned mine and follow the green lights to find your partner trapped in a wooden box weighed down with rocks. After freeing them, don't simply follow the green lights to find Alvan, but use focus mode to follow his voice (struggling against him when he ambushes you).
You eventually fall out of a tunnel and Alvan ambushes you again. Fend him off and then chase him to the dead end that sits over a huge drop. Alvan begins begging for his life, but you must not listen to his pleas. If you don't shoot him immediately he grabs a pickaxe from behind a crate and whacks you in the stomach, killing you instantly. The only option you have is to kill Alvan. His body will fall off the wooden ledge and into the darkness below.
With Alvan dead, return to your partner and you'll head back to the motel. Whoever was kidnapped will not immediately be available to switch to, but if you ask them to team up and both head outside, you can then switch back to them. While you don't get a monetary reward for completing this side mission, it does improve Jason and Lucia's relationship status.
Option 2: Return to the trophy room as a couple in GTA 6
Make sure you have grouped up Jason and Lucia then use the crawl space to enter the creepy building again. Go to the trophy room and you'll meet Alvan. Rather than one of you being kidnapped, Jason and Lucia confront Alvan about his crimes.
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.