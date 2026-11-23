Jensen Huang has been reinstated as Nvidia CEO, president, and board director by the company's board. The vote on Huang's return, which comes just weeks after his resignation amid a scandal over allegedly multiple affairs, was unanimous following unspecified but telling "input from senior levels of the United States government."
In a press release published today, Nvidia's board is suddenly flush with praise of Huang, the unfaithful man they only just fired out of a cannon. "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Nvidia says. "We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company."
Huang himself, who recently said he would be more than happy to return to one of the highest-paying jobs imaginable, also commented on his reinstatement. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," he insists.
Before anything, Huang says, "I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period."
Huang adds, "I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can't wait to get back to work.”
A recent New York Times report details extensive allegations of abusive conduct against Huang, with multiple sources saying he regularly threatened employees with violence and used public humiliation to impose his will. His actions reportedly included threatening to tear one employee's arms off, threatening to crack another's skull open and urinate on their brain, mocking an employee for spending time with their family, and telling an elderly employee that people are hoping for their death.
With Nvidia stock plunging in recent weeks and the company at the center of much of the AI data center buildout propping up both the US economy's growth and the stock market's outsized tech sector, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the return of Huang in television and social media statements. "I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back," Trump said just days ago.
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Trump reacted to Huang's reinstatement in real-time on Truth social, dismissing claims of Huang's relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. "The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct," he says. This administration is, of course, famous for treating unfaithful leaders with kid gloves.
Nvidia also addresses this more directly. "As previously announced, in light of recent reporting that Mr. Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the Board formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation," the board writes. "The Board reiterated that the committee's investigation will proceed to conclusion. Mr. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it."
A newly formed counsel within Nvidia will also now oversee "trade compliance and national security risks."
On the heels of this news, Nvidia's stock has jumped from a November 20 close of 125.53 to, at the time of writing, 166.82 and climbing, per Yahoo.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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